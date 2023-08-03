Expand / Collapse search
Cher's former Miami home on the market for $42.5M

Cher owned the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home on La Gorce Island in the '90s

Cher's home in the '90s on La Gorce Island in Miami has hit the market for $42.5 million.

The Spanish contemporary estate has of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. 

Upon entering the home, there are over 19-foot ceilings and grand dual staircases in addition to Brazilian oak floors. Per the listing, the home was designed for entertaining.

Chers former Miami mansion

Cher's former Miami mansion has hit the market for $42.5 million. (Getty Images/Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer / Fox News)

There are social rooms and formal salons and a chef's kitchen. On the main level, there is a VIP suite. The primary bedroom has "a sitting room, marble clad bath with a stunning center shower for two, oversized custom closet, and a sunrise terrace," according to the listing.

Three additional bedrooms are on the upper level. The Miami mansion also offers two privately accessed guest quarters. 

The secluded home offers an assortment of wellness amenities. There is a top floor fitness studio, a cold plunge, outdoor shower and a spa.

Living room of Cher's former home

Cher owned the La Gorce Island home in the '90s. (Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer / Fox News)

Living room in home

Cher's former home is one of 30 waterfront homes on La Gorce Island. (Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer / Fox News)

Kitchen

The home features a private chef kitchen. (Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer / Fox News)

The waterfront property also has its own 50-foot resort-style pool, a Palm Beach style pool house and a sun deck.

According to the listing, the home is perfect for boat lovers with 158 feet of linear water frontage. The gated community of La Gorce Island features only 30 waterfront properties and offers 24/7 patrol service.

Cher paid $1.5 million for the property in 1993 and sold it for $4.35 million three years later, per The Wall Street Journal. 

Dual staircase

The Miami home offers a grand, dual staircase upon entering. (Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer / Fox News)

Cher turned 77 this year. She celebrated her birthday with a Twitter post in May, asking her millions of followers, "Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me… When Will I Feel OLD. This is ridiculous.

Outdoor pool

The waterfront property offers a resort-style pool. (Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer / Fox News)

"I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s!? I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me."

Cher went on to show gratitude for her fans. "Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard," she wrote.

She signed off the tweet, saying, "Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot."

Pool

The 50-foot pool sits on the edge of the property, near the water. (Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer / Fox News)

Cher made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 40 years her junior, in March.

The Oscar winner and the music executive shared a kiss at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles.

The pair at one point sparked engagement rumors after Cher posted a picture of a diamond ring, but she brushed it off, saying she shared it because Edwards’ "nails are so cool."

Front view of home

Cher's former property is a Spanish contemporary estate. (Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer / Fox News)

In December, Cher joked on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" the relationship was "ridiculous."

"On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous," she said at the time. "But in real life, we get along great." In May, it was reported the couple had broken up after six months of dating.