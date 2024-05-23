Expand / Collapse search
Jim Carrey lists Los Angeles estate for $22 million after cutting price for 3rd time

'Bruce Almighty' actor first listed Brentwood, California, home in February 2023

Jim Carrey's luxurious Los Angeles estate is still on the market, and the price has dropped again for the third time in more than a year. 

In February 2023, the Oscar-winning actor listed his 11,000-square-foot home for $28.9 million, but he reduced the price to $27 million two months later. In October, the price dropped to $24 million.

Jim Carrey's home

Jim Carrey first listed his 11,000-square-foot home for $28.9 million in February 2023. (Todd Goodman / LA Light for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Last week, the property was listed for $21.9 million.

Jim Carrey speaking during a panel

Jim Carrey announced his retirement in 2022. (Getty Images / File)

Built in 1951, the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home sits on two acres in the highly sought neighborhood of Brentwood, California.

Jim Carrey Home

The actor's property is now listed for $21.9 million. (Todd Goodman / LA Light for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Jim Carrey home

The L.A. mansion includes many custom amenities. (Todd Goodman / LA Light for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The ranch-style house features plenty of natural light enhanced by beamed ceilings and polished brick and hardwood floors.

The master suite includes a private balcony that overlooks the lush grounds and an infrared sauna and steam room. Outdoor amenities include a tennis court, gazebo, a waterfall pool, and a treetop yoga and meditation platform.

Jim Carrey's home

Jim Carrey's home was built in 1951. (Todd Goodman / LA Light for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Jim Carrey home

Carrey's home features a private treetop yoga and meditation platform. (Todd Goodman / LA Light for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Additional rooms in the home include a custom art deco theater, a gym and an office. 

Since announcing his retirement from acting, Carrey has kept a low profile, while enjoying his art and painting.

"I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough," he told "Access Hollywood" in 2022. "I've done enough. I am enough."

Jim Carrey mansion

The "Ace Ventura" star listed his Brentwood home for $28,900,000 in 2023. (Getty Images / File | Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / Getty Images)

Carrey has hinted at retirement in the past, telling the Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that he "didn't like what was happening" in the industry.

"I just didn't want to be in the business anymore," he said at the time.

"I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet, and I really liked the control of painting, of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant, whatever."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.