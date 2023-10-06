Jessie James Decker admits nude photo of husband Eric to promote cookbook was her idea: ‘I like him naked’

Jessie James Decker shared the story behind the racy throwback photo of her husband Eric Decker that she posted to promote her new cookbook, "Just Eat: More Than 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes That Taste Just Like Home."

In 2020, the former NFL wide receiver posted an Instagram image of himself nude while reading his wife's first cookbook, "Just Feed Me." In August, the 35-year-old country pop singer, who will release "Just Eat" Oct. 10, reposted the picture, which she photoshopped with the cover of her upcoming release.

In an interview with FOX Business, the "I Still Love You" hitmaker revealed whose idea it was for Eric to strip down in the sultry snap.

"Mine, of course," Decker said. "Listen, I like him naked, so any chance I can get, it's going to happen.

"Not much to say to that, but that's the deal."

During her interview with FOX Business, Decker opened up about the inspiration behind her third book, which follows 2018's "Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food" and 2020's "Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate."

"My first book was a variety book," Decker said. "It had recipes, lifestyle, all kinds of things. But people, from what I gathered for the most part, went to buy that book, "Just Jessie," for those recipes. And that's what we discovered people wanted [from] me.

"And, so, my second book, "Just Feed Me," was all of my recipes from either childhood or things that I've learned to cook along the way, things that just inspired me. I love cooking.

"So this third one, honestly, it's just a progression of it," Decker explained. "I wasn't able to use all the recipes that I wanted for the second one. I mean, I got recipes for days and, so, you can only have 100 at a time. So, as soon as I had about 20 or 30 over, I just held on to them because I knew I was going to make another one. So "Just Eat" is more of the same — just delicious, hearty meals."

However, Decker said that she also found new inspiration from her experiences with cooking over the past few years and her travels in Europe.

"There's more things that I've learned along the way," she said. "There's a whole chapter on Greece and Italy. When I went over there, and I learned all these amazing recipes and did all these cooking tutorials with all these incredible chefs, it was the most amazing experience. So I have a whole chapter on that."

The "Dancing With The Stars" alum told FOX Business she also "really listened" to feedback from her social media followers when deciding which recipes to include in "Just Eat."

"I have an Instagram page for ‘Just Feed Me,’ and I was able to really learn like, ‘OK, what did they cook the most of? What do I make more of? OK, they want more soups, they want more pastas, they want more salads,’" Decker said. "So, I was able to really take that into consideration and then expand upon that for this one."

Decker joked that Eric and their children have become too accustomed to eating well, adding that the kids have complained about the lunch options that they are provided at school.

"I don't think he realizes how spoiled he is with all the good eating he gets to do and all the good cooking because he's used to it now," she said of Eric. "The kids are used to it now.

"The kids came home from school last week, and my middle son, Eric, was like, ‘Mom, they only have ranch dressing for salads. Can I bring olive oil to school?’ And I'm like, ‘This kid.’ He's like, 'It's not as good as your salad, Mom.' Or Vivianne. Same thing with the olive oil. She's like, 'They don't have any olive oil for the bread. What am I supposed to dip my bread in?' I just think it's so funny."

The singer and the former pro athlete, who tied the knot in 2013, share daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5. In August, the couple revealed they were expecting their fourth child.

Decker said Eric's favorite recipe from her new cookbook "depends on the day."

"We do this really delicious bone-in rib eye, which I just talked about recently," she said. "But we love to grill out together, and I make all these amazing sides. And we always start with a cheese board, and I'll make a really amazing salad. And Eric has an incredible garden, so I try to use as much things from his garden as possible and everything's just fresh."

The singer also revealed the favorite recipes of her children featured in "Just Eat."

"My second child, Eric, he loves my salads," she said. "He's a big salad guy, which is so funny. One of his teachers mentioned that. She's like, 'He loves salads. I don't know if I've ever met an 8-year-old that's asking for salad.' But I make really good salads, and he loves them. So, he would say a salad."

Decker shared that her son Forrest loves the American spaghetti dish, which she included in the cookbook. She explained Vivianne personally contributed a recipe to "Just Eat."

"She put a recipe in the book herself, and it's a strawberry smoothie," Decker said. "She's a gymnast, so she goes to gymnastics, you know, like four or five days a week, and she needs something quick after to fill her up or right before for some energy. So, we've got the strawberry smoothie in there, which is really delicious. But, yeah, everyone's got their favorite right now."

The former reality star told FOX Business her personal favorite was her recipe for lobster risotto, which she created from scracth during a trip to Georgia.

"We were staying with a friend in Savannah in Tybee Island, and he's a male friend of ours," she recalled. "He's like, 'I have fresh lobster that someone flew in from Key West for me. I don't have anything else. Can you cook something with this lobster?'

"So, I was like, ’All right, it's like chopped. What am I going to pull together?' So, they're outside on the boat, and I'm looking in his pantry. I'm like, 'I see rice. I know he's got cheese. I know he's got milk. We've got white wine. So there we go.' And it was the best lobster risotto."

"Our friend still talks about it, saying, ‘When are you going to make more of that lobster risotto?’ So that is my favorite in the book," she added.

During her interview with FOX Business, Decker reflected on her secret to making the perfect meal.

"I really do believe that you got to be in a good mindset and a good space," she said. "You know, it is a creative thing to make food. When I am feeling rushed or panicked or not in a good mood, the food doesn't come out as good because I'm not putting the love and the ease.

"When I've got my music playing and candles lit, and I'm having a glass of wine, and I'm able to do my thing, it comes out the best because I'm really putting the love into it. So, I just think you got to be in a good headspace."