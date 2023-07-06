Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News

Jessica Simpson used home as collateral to buy her namesake company back: ‘Time for us to do this on our own’

The 42-year-old pop star bought the fashion brand back for $54M in 2021

Jessica Simpson revealed she used her house as collateral to buy back her namesake fashion brand two years ago after the company that held a majority share headed for bankruptcy. 

"I talked to my mom in-depth about it, and I was like, ‘I think it’s time for us to do this on our own,’" she told Bustle of the billion-dollar company she runs with her mother Tina, 63. "We either sink with the ship, or we jump and hope to find a lifesaver. And really that lifesaver was ourselves."

Jessica Simpson on the digital cover of Bustle

Jessica Simpson poses for the July issue of Bustle. She revealed what it took to buy back her billion-dollar fashion brand. (Daniella Midenge/Bustle)

The 42-year-old started the Jessica Simpson Collection at the height of her fame in 2005 in a partnership with the Camuto Group. It was sold to Sequential Brands in 2015. The Simpsons kept 37% with conglomerate Sequential, holding a majority share. 

The "Irresistible" singer's original deal was with Nine West co-founder Vince Camuto, and the brand found so much success, it expanded from shoes into clothing, perfume, accessories, luggage and currently holds 22 licenses. 

Jessica Simpson with shoes from her collection

Jessica Simpson started her brand in 2005 and bought it back in 2021. (Getty  / Getty Images)

However, by 2019, Sequential Brands was close to bankruptcy. 

Simpson first told Bloomberg last year that her resolve was such that she was willing to risk her house. "We’ll borrow against our homes. Even if I have to go live in a little, tiny place in Ireland, I will."

She added at the time, "My name was on it. I don’t ever move away from my name."

She told Bustle that during her time with Sequential, the conglomerate cycled through five CEOs and left a trail of broken promises, including taking the brand global. 

Simpson said she also found it "disrespectful" that the conglomerate wanted to furlough nearly all of their staff during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Jessica Simpson strikes a pose for Bustle

Jessica Simpson said she found it "disrespectful" that Sequential wanted to furlough most of the staff during the pandemic. (Daniella Midenge/Bustle)

However, the decision to take back ownership was not easy. 

Simpson said she confronted her then-business manager over her decision to buy back the company, saying, "You don't believe in me," before they eventually parted ways.

Jessica Simpson in front of a display of her shoes

The Jessica Simpson Collection started with shoes and soon expanded into clothing, perfume, accessories and luggage. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Getty Images)

Along with putting her home up as collateral, the "A Little Bit" singer also liquidated her stock portfolio and had to ask her mother for money "not too long ago."

Simpson was recently stuck while shopping at Louis Vuitton, waiting for employees to get a spending authorization from her mom, Bustle reported. 

"Honestly, she did reach out to me to borrow money," Tina said. "And I said to her, ‘Yeah, let's talk about it.’ I'm her mom first, obviously." 

She said her "terms" for the loan "would be control your spending a little bit better." 

"In buying the brand back, I told her, 'if you're sure you want to do this, you’re just going to have to tighten up your belt a little bit,'" the senior Simpson added. "'You're going to have to not live not quite as extravagantly. Because I am on a path to pay this off. I don't want to keep the loan on the brand. Then we own it out 100%. It's like paying off your house.'"

Jessica Simpson in front of her brand logo

Jessica Simpson risked her house to buy back her brand. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Getty Images)

The company has plans to launching a haircare line in 2024 with a $67 million loan they got last year, according to Bustle.

"One of the great things about owning your own business is that you can choose categories like hair care and skin care and makeup. And water," Tina told the outlet. 

"It’s a real joy and also challenging to work alongside your daughter," she added. "In a good way, not in a negative way. I think we do a really great job of balancing that."