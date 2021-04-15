Jennifer Lopez's engagement rings: A look at the sparklers

Expand / Collapse search
Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were saddened to hear the pair officially called it quits on Thursday.

The celebrity power couple confirmed their split in a joint statement they provided to TODAY. Close followers of Lopez were on ring watch after the 51-year-old singer and actress had been seen not wearing the 15-carat engagement ring Rodriguez gave her following reports of their troubled relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced they have officially ended their engagement on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

While Rodriguez’s token of love is certainly a stunner, it is not the first engagement ring that has been gifted to the starlet. Here’s a look at the sparklers that have donned Lopez’s ring finger and each gem’s estimated worth, according to Diamond Hedge – a diamond search engine and comparison website.

1. Ojani Noa’s pear-shaped diamond 

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa were married in 1997. (Ron Galella/Getty Images)

When Lopez said yes to restauranteur and actor Ojani Noa’s proposal in 1996, she received a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring that was estimated to be valued at $100,000 at the time.

2. Cris Judd’s emerald-shaped diamond

Jennifer Lopez (back right) and Cris Judd (back left) were married in 2001. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In 2001, choreographer and actor Cris Judd proposed to Lopez with an emerald-shaped diamond ring that’s thought to have been worth six figures, according to Diamond Hedge. A more conservative estimate from Ringspo.com founder Alastair Smith suggests Judd’s ring could be closer to $100,000, according to a report from Us Weekly.

3. Ben Affleck’s pink, radiant-cut diamond

Jennifer Lopez was engaged to actor Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. (Vera Anderson/WireImage)

Ben Affleck asked for Lopez’s hand in 2002 with a 6.1-carat pink diamond from famous jeweler Harry Winston, Inc. The rare radiant-cut gem made headlines in celebrity tabloid circles with reports that put its estimated worth between $1.2 and $2.5 million. Experts at Diamond Hedge side with the former estimate, but at least Lopez received a gemstone she reportedly considered her favorite at the time, according to ABC News.

The pair called off their wedding a few days before it was supposed to take place in 2004.

4. Marc Anthony’s blue, cushion-shaped diamond

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Lopez’s husband of 10 years, Latin music icon Marc Anthony, presented her another Harry Winston ring when he proposed. But, instead of a pink diamond, Anthony’s ring was an 8.5-carat blue diamond that appears to be a cushion cut. Diamond Hedge estimated the rare ring is worth $4 million.

5. Alex Rodriguez’s giant emerald-cut diamond

Jennifer Lopez was engaged to retired Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021. (Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in March 2019 and shared a photo of the lovely rock on Instagram. The retired Yankees shortstop and third baseman gave Lopez a pristine color-free diamond that’s thought to be 15 carats. It might be the second emerald-cut diamond she’s received, but its value is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million, according to Diamond Hedge.

After a two-year engagement, the couple told TODAY they are "better as friends."