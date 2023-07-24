Jason Aldean's 'Try That In A Small Town' streams jump 999%, debuts at No. 2 on Billboard chart after backlash

Jason Aldean's streams for "Try That In A Small Town" has jumped 999% since the song became a trending topic online last week.

According to Luminate, which tracks streams and music sales, the audio and video streams from Aldean's latest song went from 987,000 to 11.7 million, a 999% increase in the week following the release of the music video.

Luminate also confirmed to FOX Business that sales for "Try That In A Small Town" have spiked as well. The week before Aldean released the music video, it sold 1,000 tracks. Last week, the country music song sold 228,000 tracks, per Luminate.

Another major accomplishment for Aldean came in on Monday. "Try That In A Small Town" came in second on Billboard's Hot 100 list. This marks the country music singer's first number two spot on the chart, with "Dirt Road Anthem" getting the seventh spot in July 2011.

Over the weekend, Aldean addressed the criticism he's faced following the release of the music video for his latest hit.

In videos surfacing on social media, Aldean joked he's had "a long-a-- week."

"It's been a long week, and I've seen a lot of stuff," the country singer said between songs on Saturday. "I've seen a lot of stuff suggesting I'm this, suggesting I'm that."

On Instagram Tuesday, Aldean, 46, rejected the notion that his new tune, which hit airwaves in May and only recently received visuals, referenced "race or points to it."

In the music video, Aldean touts how small towns wouldn't put up with the kind of riots and lawlessness many cities across the country faced during the summer of 2020.

The crowd at the Riverbend Music Center erupted into boos before Aldean could continue this past weekend.

"Here's the thing," he said. "I feel like everybody is entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to; it doesn't mean it's true — right?"

Aldean added, "What I am is a proud American. I'm proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all of this bulls--- started happening to us. I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that — I can tell you that right now."

Before Aldean could say another word, the crowd began chanting "USA."

Earlier in the week, Aldean denied his song, "Try That In A Small Town," had racial undertones after critics voiced disdain for the new music video.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean shared with his nearly 8 million fans across social media.

"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous."

Country Music Television (CMT) pulled the video from rotation three days after initially airing the video, representatives confirmed with FOX Business. CMT did not provide more information about why the video was removed from air.

The second single from his as-yet untitled 11th studio album featured footage from Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

"'Try That In A Small Town', for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief," Aldean wrote. "Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences."

He added, "My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about."

