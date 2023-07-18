James Van Der Beek says losing AI strike issue could mark the end of acting, writing as ‘viable’ careers

James Van Der Beek is weighing in on the "monumental" issue behind the current actors' and writers' strike, noting that the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking could spell the end of acting and writing as "viable" careers.

Van Der Beek noted in an Instagram video that he's on vacation with his family so that's why he isn't on the picket lines, adding: "This is my contribution."

"The monumental thing is AI," the "Dawson’s Creek" actor said in the Instagram video while explaining why SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), are striking.

"And this affects you as a viewer," he continued. "Writers need protection from studios generating AI scripts. Actors, we need protection over our likenesses and images and voices. If we don’t win these two, acting and writing might cease to be a viable career in the future. Now, I know that sounds dramatic, but it is the truth."

The 46-year-old conceded that AI can be a tool used to help tell compelling stories "in the right hands," but "in the hands of the studios, AI will be a cost-cutting tool and what they will cut out will be humans."

"So, if you want a live human heart behind the entertainment that you consume we have to win this," he stressed.

He added that fans can support actors and writers by patronizing or booking them or just letting them know they have support.

"If you know an actor or writers has a podcast, if they’re selling something, if they have a side gig, if they’re on Cameo, book them, patronize them, tell them you love them," he said.

In his video, Van Der Beek said one of the other "big" issues in the strike is residuals, "which have all but disappeared in the streaming era" and allow up-and-coming writers and actors to earn "something that looks like a living wage."

"These are nothing to multibillion-dollar corporations, but they’re everything to people trying to pay the groceries and pay the rent."

SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA, whose members have been on the picket lines since May, in striking last week, making it the first time both unions have been on strike together in more than 60 years.

"Make no mistake: This strike SUCKS for us," Van Der Beek wrote in the post’s caption. "On the heels of a shut-down, with both SAG/AFTRA and the WGA striking at once?? The last time this happened, the SAG president was an actor named Ronald Reagan."

"Please have some compassion for just how many lives you effect 'below the line,'" he went on to say.



"These two unions have always existed to protect the artists you HAVEN’T heard of – yet. But this time around, the future of these very professions is at stake. This effects all of us. Thank you for listening," Van Der Beek concluded his post along with a red heart emoji.