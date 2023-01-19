'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpasses 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' at the box office at $1.92 billion

"Avatar: The Way of Water" has set another benchmark by overtaking "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the box office as the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time with $1.92 in global revenue.

If the film continues at its current pace, it will likely surpass $2 billion in global ticket sales, making it the first post-pandemic movie to do so and director James Cameron's third film to reach that mark.

Currently, only five other films have made more revenue than "Way of Water": the original 2009 "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

The vast majority of the revenue for "Way of Water" has come from the international markets, with $1.35 million in ticket sales. The movie has generated $217 million in China, $123 in France, $108 million in Germany, and $93 million in Korea.

'AVATAR 2' FALLS SHORT OF BOX OFFICE PREDICTIONS WITH $134 MILLION DOMESTIC DEBUT

In the domestic market in North America, "Way of Water" has made $574 million nearly six weeks after its initial release in theaters. Moreover, "Way of Water" is the 13th highest-grossing movie in North America, overtaking blockbusters such as "The Lion King," "The Dark Knight" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," according to Variety.

The film may eventually break into the top five highest-grossing films by surpassing "Infinity War," which stands at $2.04 billion at the box office.

"Way of Water's" commercial success also helped make Disney the highest earner at the box office for the seventh consecutive year, with revenue of nearly $5 billion. Disney acquired the rights to the popular sci-fi franchise in 2019 after purchasing 20th Century Fox.