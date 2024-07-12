Expand / Collapse search
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez selling Beverly Hills home for $68M amid divorce rumors

The couple first purchased the Beverly Hills mansion for nearly $61 million last year

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially listed their family home amid ongoing split rumors. 

Just days after spending the 4th of July holiday apart, the couple put their six-acre Beverly Hills estate on the market for a whopping $68 million. 

According to its listing, the home was "renovated with the highest level of quality" within the last four months. The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion has a wide array of luxury features including a sports lounge, gym, boxing ring, pickleball and basketball courts, a built-in elevator and more. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Beverly Hills mansion.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million.  (MEGA / Getty Images / Fox News)

"Perched atop a five-acre promontory, this newly rebuilt and expanded masterpiece offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, creating a serene backdrop for its unparalleled amenities," the listing reads. "Privacy and security are unrivaled as the manor sits prominently behind double gates."

The listing agent is Santiago Arana, with The Agency. 

Affleck and Lopez - whose 2-year wedding anniversary is quickly approaching - purchased the 38,000 square foot home in cash last year after searching for a new love nest for their blended family for more than two years.

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez red carpet

The couple wed in Las Vegas nearly two years ago.  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

When the home originally hit the market in 2018, the seller asked for $135 million before dropping the price through the years and finally settling on Ben and Jen's offer.

Earlier this week, Lopez publicly reminisced about her 2021 song about making changes in her life as she and Affleck continue to face divorce rumors.

Lopez shared the official music video for her song, "Cambia El Paso," on Instagram. The song, which was released in July 2021, includes a Spanish lyric that reads, "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms" when translated to English.

a photo of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shared a song about making changes in life. (Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage / Getty Images)

"Cambia El Paso," which translates to "Change the Step," includes the lyrics "one, two, three, move forward" and "all she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance."

Lopez's song continues, "Her life is better now without him … she doesn't need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail."

"Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso," Lopez captioned the video, adding a sun and palm tree emoji. 

In 2021, Lopez explained the meaning behind the song on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck smiling

The couple said "I do" in July 2022, 20 years after calling off their first wedding. (Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

"The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do," Jennifer said at the time. "If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."

While the couple usually spends the 4th of July holiday together, this year, Lopez celebrated in the Hamptons while Affleck stayed in los Angeles. 

A source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple have been living separately.

