Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy's New York City townhome hits market for $9.75M

The 'Homeland' actress is moving out of the West Village

Hollywood couple Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are moving on from their townhouse in the West Village. 

People will have access to four floors of luxury across nearly 4,000 square feet, including three dazzling outdoor spaces that a New Yorker could only dream of. The home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

It's on the market for $9.75 million, a 41% increase from when it last sold in 2012.

Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy and their New York townhouse

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have listed their former New York City townhome. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps/Getty Images / Fox News)

Built in the 1880s, the Greek revival townhouse has been modernized by revered BKSK architects.

As you walk through the bright-red front door, you'll be welcomed into a joint foyer and mudroom, which can be conveniently closed off with floor-to-ceiling doors.

Exterior of the brown townhouse with a bright red door and bicycle outside

The entrance to the home features a pronounced red door. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

A long desk with a brown leather chair can be hidden with folding doors

The folding doors allow for messes to be concealed! (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

The main living space features 11-foot-tall ceilings. The open floor plan allows for the kitchen to be attached to the shared living and dining space.

Claire Danes all white kitchen with a massive skylight and a small patterned orange and cream runner

Natural light floods through a skylight into the modern kitchen. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

The modern kitchen features Miele appliances, heated floors and electric blinds. Indoor-outdoor dining is easily accessible through a folding glass wall that leads to a small private terrace.

Living space with boucle chairs a kitchen and terrace in the background

The living space leads blends perfectly with the kitchen space behind it. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

The carpeted staircase leads to the first landing where built-in bookshelves line the walls and lead through the den.

Colorful books in a bookshelf on the left, brown stairs on the rigth

On the home's first landing, you'll be greeted by a built-in bookshelf on your way to the den. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

The cozy space offers a wet bar with a concealed dishwasher and refrigerator.

A wet bar with a hidden refrigerator and dishwasher

The wet bar in the den has built-in appliances. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

Through the rotating glass doors in the den, you can access the terrace with a built-in banquet. On this level of the home, there is a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a fireplace.

Terrace

The home's rooftop terrace offers views of the West Village. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

The third floor offers two bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms. The fourth floor entirely consists of the primary suite. The listing describes this floor as a "romantic sanctuary," with heated bathroom floors, a large tub and a steam shower.

Bedroom with a grey blanket on the bed in Claire Danes home

The master suite takes up the entire fourth floor. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

The master bathroom with a classic bathtub and printed carpet

The master bathroom has heated floors. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

The rooftop terrace offers views of the West Village and One World Trade Center. There is also an outdoor kitchen, a pizza oven and retractable awnings, which makes the space perfect for entertaining, according to the listing.

Outdoor space with a grill and couch and table

The rooftop provides great views of the West Village. (Alejandro Leon/DD Reps / Fox News)

The listing agent, Tamer Howard of Corcoran, said of the property, "It’s been incredibly well modernized, while still preserving its original West Village charm. It’s a really happy, romantic, special place."