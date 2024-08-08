Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy's New York City townhome hits market for $9.75M

Hollywood couple Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are moving on from their townhouse in the West Village.

People will have access to four floors of luxury across nearly 4,000 square feet, including three dazzling outdoor spaces that a New Yorker could only dream of. The home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

It's on the market for $9.75 million, a 41% increase from when it last sold in 2012.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Built in the 1880s, the Greek revival townhouse has been modernized by revered BKSK architects.

As you walk through the bright-red front door, you'll be welcomed into a joint foyer and mudroom, which can be conveniently closed off with floor-to-ceiling doors.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The main living space features 11-foot-tall ceilings. The open floor plan allows for the kitchen to be attached to the shared living and dining space.

The modern kitchen features Miele appliances, heated floors and electric blinds. Indoor-outdoor dining is easily accessible through a folding glass wall that leads to a small private terrace.

The carpeted staircase leads to the first landing where built-in bookshelves line the walls and lead through the den.

The cozy space offers a wet bar with a concealed dishwasher and refrigerator.

Through the rotating glass doors in the den, you can access the terrace with a built-in banquet. On this level of the home, there is a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a fireplace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The third floor offers two bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms. The fourth floor entirely consists of the primary suite. The listing describes this floor as a "romantic sanctuary," with heated bathroom floors, a large tub and a steam shower.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The rooftop terrace offers views of the West Village and One World Trade Center. There is also an outdoor kitchen, a pizza oven and retractable awnings, which makes the space perfect for entertaining, according to the listing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The listing agent, Tamer Howard of Corcoran, said of the property, "It’s been incredibly well modernized, while still preserving its original West Village charm. It’s a really happy, romantic, special place."