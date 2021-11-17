iHeartRadio pledges to play Taylor Swift's song versions only amid fight over masters

iHeartRadio has pledged to only play Taylor Swift's new version of her songs, labeled "Taylor's Version," as she continues to re-record her first six albums.

In a press release shared on Wednesday, iHeartMedia confirmed radio stations across the country will replace all of "Taylor's previous albums with the 'Taylor's Version' of each of them as Taylor releases each project, and will play only 'Taylor's Version' of her songs on the air."

"Whenever Taylor re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions. Our stations will always deliver songs that artists are eager to share and fans want to hear," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "Listeners have made it known that they cannot wait to hear ‘Taylor’s Version’ of each track. We are thrilled to provide a platform to share those with them, as well as the stories behind the songs from Taylor herself."

TAYLOR SWIFT SAYS SHE’LL RE-RECORD HER OLD SONGS. HOW MUCH MONEY IS ON THE LINE?

On Friday, Swift debuted her expanded and re-recorded album "Red (Taylor's Version)," which includes a 10-minute extended version of "All Too Well."

"Red" is a classic Swift album, with the original 2012 release featuring hits like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "22."

Swift has been re-recording her first six albums because her original masters were sold by her prior label and she wanted to create new masters that she could own herself.

"Red (Taylor’s Version)" was released with an expanded 30 total songs, including duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton, and Phoebe Bridgers.

WHAT IS TAYLOR SWIFT'S NET WORTH?

"I’m getting to look back on this music and just see music and see art and see experiences I’ve had in concerts," Swift told the AP of re-recording her music. "It was mine and now it’s really shared between me and the fans and that’s what I have really taken away from this experience." She previously rereleased "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" in April 2021.

TAYLOR SWIFT SAYS SCOOTER BRAUN WON'T LET HER PERFORM OLD SONGS AT AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

In fall 2019, Swift revealed that Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings owned her master recordings. It was announced in June that he acquired Big Machine Label Group, the label led by Scott Borchetta and home to Swift's first six albums. Braun reportedly paid $300 million for the label.

Braun, who manages Grammy winners including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Tori Kelly, wrote a lengthy post on social media that he's made calls to have an open discussion with Swift and squash their differences, but said he's been rejected. However, the singer said she hasn't heard a word from him.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"None of these investors have ever bothered to contact me or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment," Swift said at the time. "They didn't ask how I might feel about the owner of my art, the music I wrote, the photos of me, my handwriting, my album designs. Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sell or even before it was announced."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.