'The Home Edit’ stars reveal how organizing celebrity houses led to business empire

After conquering Netflix, The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are elevating their brand with a celebrity favorite – podcasts.

Sony Music Entertainment and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine have launched their new series "Best Friend Energy." The home organization experts lead a weekly chat with special guests where they "deep dive into trending topics, vent about frustrations and laugh at life’s absurdities."

"This has been in the works for years – and no time like the present," Shearer told FOX Business. "After having so many years on the road working together, filming together, doing everything under the sun together, what has always resonated with people the most isn’t even our organizing. It’s always been our friendship. It’s always been our camaraderie and our dynamic."

"We wanted to have a podcast that celebrated our friendship," she shared. "We also wanted to have guests on the podcast who are friends or aspiring friends and really cultivate a collective community where we all feel like we’re in on the joke together. We laugh a lot with our community, our followers. We just wanted to have a weekly session where we can sit down together and continue that conversation."

The women, who have found success with their home organizing brand, are the stars of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated "Get Organized with The Home Edit," which is produced by Witherspoon’s media company. It features stars like Khloe Kardashian, Kane Brown, Eva Longoria and Chris Pratt among others.

In February of this year, it was announced that Hello Sunshine had acquired "The Home Edit." The entrepreneurs previously wrote a bestselling book titled "The Home Edit" and they have created multiple lines, including an exclusive Walmart collection. They originally launched their business in 2015.

"I said, ‘Let’s go to LA, and I’ll arrange some homes of friends I know from growing up, and we can do an exchange where they’ll post about it on social media,’" Shearer recalled. "That kicked off our business in a lot of ways. Once you organize one celebrity home, and another celebrity sees it, all of a sudden you become a celebrity organizer. And it snowballs your business in the best way possible."

Teplin shared that business has been booming with stars in need of revamping their homes.

"Celebrities are just like us," she insisted. "Everyone has the same hurdles, whether you’re a high-profile person or just a normal person trying to get through the day. We all have the same question, ‘How do I get my space to feel like me and be optimized?’ That’s where we come in. Some people think they weren’t born organized, or they’re just not an organized person in general. But we believe anybody can become organized with some simple systems and maintenance. You don’t have to be born organized, but you can learn to be organized."

Additionally, decluttering someone’s home can bring in big bucks. The average hourly rate for a professional organizer is around $55 per hour, although that price can range from $30 to $130 per hour, Forbes reported. The average cost for an organization is around $125 per hour, although the price can be as low as $50 or as high as $1,500.

According to reports, services from Shearer and Teplin come between $185 to $250 per hour for a two-person team, as well as the cost of hotel, airfare, expenses and any products purchased for the home.

The stars often need plenty of help. The women described how they will walk into some properties and realize, "we need to do this entire house."

"I was surprised that we could tackle Rachel Zoe’s closet," said Teplin. "Going in, it was absolutely jam-packed. And the problem with a space being maxed out is that it makes it hard to organize in a way that looks good because it’s already at 100 percent capacity. So the fact that we were able to achieve an organized space in Rachel’s closet that looked better than the original closet was surprising to me."

However, some celebrities have managed to surprise them with their skills.

"Khloe Kardashian could be her own organizer," the women gushed, sharing that they’ve even learned "how to organize cookies in a cookie jar" from the reality TV star.

Since the co-hosts launched their brand, competition has increased in the home organization business. The women said they are not fazed by it, noting that "there’s plenty of work to go around for everybody." They have even used their social media platforms, specifically Instagram and TikTok, to share their tips and tricks on how to transform any space like a pro.

"We always advise starting small – never start with a huge space," said Teplin. "Do not start with your closet. Do not start with your pantry. You want to start with a drawer, a single cabinet, something that is contained and easy to navigate. The next piece of advice is to always start with an edit. Edit out the items that don’t belong there, that you don’t love, need, or use. These are items that are not serving you any purpose. Even if you go no further than the edit, you are already halfway to being organized. Even if you never get into categorizing your items or containing your items, editing out your items is a huge win."

As the pair embark on the next chapter of their brand, they said the secret behind their success is surprisingly simple – friendship.

"Had we not developed this deep, close-knit friendship, we wouldn’t be in the position that we are in right now," said Teplin. "We might still have a successful business, but it wouldn’t have taken off the way that it did because we just love being together. It was never work for us because we wanted to always be together anyway. It was just two best friends laughing and celebrating everything that they’re good at together."