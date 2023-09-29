Home Depot claims 'Fast and Furious' star Tyrese Gibson is lying in $1M lawsuit

The Home Depot accused "Fast & Furious" star Tyrese Gibson of lying in new court documents obtained by FOX Business after the actor sued the home improvement retailer alleging racial discrimination.

Gibson filed the $1 million complaint against The Home Depot in a Los Angeles court on Aug. 9 citing a violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act in addition to negligent hiring supervision, and/or retention.

Gibson, along with his associates Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez, claimed to experience "outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling" in February while shopping at one of the retail locations in West Hills, California.

TYRESE GIBSON SUES HOME DEPOT FOR $1 MILLION, CITES VIOLATION OF CIVIL RIGHTS ACT

While checking out at the store, Gibson and his associates left the cash register for an extended period of time and when they came back the actor claimed he began to be recognized by other patrons in the store. Gibson then chose to wait outside while Mora and Hernandez finished the transaction.

Before leaving to wait outside, Gibson claimed he spoke with a cash register employee and authorized payment. According to Gibson, the cash register employee would not let Mora and Hernandez authorize the payment, and he then attempted to authorize via FaceTime.

The Home Depot's latest response claimed surveillance video showed Gibson had no interaction with any of the three cash register attendees that assisted him and his associates during this time before leaving the store. The Home Depot also noted that the same footage does not show Gibson's presence creating "any disturbance" at the cash register.

The Home Depot maintained that Gibson's transaction was completed after he presented valid identification to a manager of the store.

CHER ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING HER SON IN COURT DOCUMENTS FILED BY HIS ESTRANGED WIFE

Following the home improvement store's response, Gibson remains "committed" to his lawsuit.

"Eric Mora, Manuel Hernandez and I are 100% committed to taking a stand against The Home Depot in defense of our own civil rights and the civil rights of all who have been subjected to discriminatory practices and consumer racial profiling," Gibson told Fox News Digital in a statement through his lawyer.

"The Home Depot and its team of attorneys seek to deny our claims and silence our voices as reflected in their most recent court filing. But we will not back down. We will not be bullied. We will use all of our energy to correct the conduct of the company, in service of the broader goal of a shared future free from discrimination."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The "Fast & Furious" franchise star also claimed to have purchased "no less than One Million Dollars" worth of materials from the company through the years as a longtime customer at The Home Depot.

Meanwhile, The Home Depot noted the company lacks "sufficient knowledge" about how long Gibson has been a customer of the store and how much money he may have spent over time.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.