Hollywood icon Mae West's former Los Angeles home hits market for $6M

Actress Mae West's former Los Angeles home has hit the market for $6 million.

Hidden in the Rustic Canyon neighborhood of Santa Monica, the Mediterranean estate's layout features a beautifully updated gourmet kitchen and dining area, sophisticated living and formal dining rooms, a cozy family room, a boutique-style walk-in closet and a sunlit office offering captivating ocean views, according to the listing.

With four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home - listed by Jonathan and Marci Mogharrabi - is protected by lush gardens, mature trees and full hedges and gates, providing extra privacy and security.

MAE WEST'S RED SATIN GOWN, GOLD TIARA, AND MORE TO BE SOLD AT AUCTION

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to Robb Report, the home was previously put up for sale by real estate investor John Sauter in late 2022 at $8.3 million and then removed from the market. West's former getaway is also available for lease at $24,500 per month.

Built in 1925, the multi-level structure is decorated with unique tile and wallpaper, hardwood floors, arched doorways and picture windows. The home also features a detached two-car garage.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The upper level includes an original tiled fireplace, a wet bar, a Juliet balcony, dual vanities, a soaking tub and a separate shower.

West, a sex symbol in the 1930s, died in November 1980.

MAE WEST’S ASSISTANT SAYS ‘30S SEX SYMBOL WASN’T A FAN OF NUDITY IN FILMS

"She wanted to be known as an international sex symbol, and she was going to do everything to keep that title," author Michael Gregg Michaud told Fox News Digital earlier this year. "She presented herself in a very sexy way. She surrounded herself with very sexy men."

Michaud released a book about the classic Hollywood star, "Mae West and Her Adonises," in March.

"This is my third book about Mae West," Michaud explained. "She had a very long and productive life. There are several biographies already written about her, but I wanted to focus on this one aspect of her life, which has never been fully explored before.

"I wanted to dig deep into her nightclub acts and how they were perceived by the public. Yes, she was making movies, but she wanted to hit the road. And she never let her age limit her in how she presented herself. She didn’t think there was anything old about a sexy woman."

In 2019, fans had the opportunity to bid for the actress’ prized possessions, including her silk gowns and embellished tiaras and headpieces, along with film scripts and fan letters, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post.