Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Entertainment
Published

Heather and Terry Dubrow list LA mansion for $25M

The Bravo stars originally purchased the property in 2023 for $16.1M

close
'Million Dollar Listing' star Josh Altman discusses the impact of California's new 'mansion tax' designed to alleviate the homeless problem on 'Varney & Co.' video

'Million Dollar Listing' star Josh Altman: 'Mansion tax' is chasing people out of LA

'Million Dollar Listing' star Josh Altman discusses the impact of California's new 'mansion tax' designed to alleviate the homeless problem on 'Varney & Co.'

Heather and Terry Dubrow have listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $25 million. 

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star and her husband, who also stars in Bravo's "Botched," first purchased the 8.3-acre home in July 2023 for $16.1 million from the estate of the late filmmaker Martha De Laurentiis, according to Robb Report.

The two-story home, listed by celebrity real-estate agents Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman California and Josh Flagg of Compass, was originally built in the 1940s.

LORI LOUGHLIN LISTS LA MANSION FOR $16.5 MILLION 

Heather and Terry Dubrow

Heather and Terry Dubrow have listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $25 million. (Christopher Amitrano/Getty Images / Fox News)

The Dubrows are moving "because it’s too much house for them," "Million Dollar Listing" star Altman told Fox News Digital.

"They only have one kid left at the house; all the rest [are] grown-up. And they’ve been having so much fun traveling that their penthouse is perfect for their needs."

According to the listing, the Beverly Hills property boasts a "beautifully designed main residence with classic architecture, a grand entry foyer with dual sweeping staircases, and sophisticated interiors bathed in natural light."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Dubrows first purchased the property in 2023 for $16.1 million. (Christopher Amitrano / Fox News)

The 5-bedroom, 9-bathroom home overlooks the Los Angeles skyline and features an impressive list of amenities, including a tennis court, multiple fireplaces, dual walk-in closets and bathrooms, a library, a media room and more. 

The two-story mansion overlooks the Los Angeles skyline. (Christopher Amitrano / Fox News)

The outdoor amenities include a private seating area surrounded by greenery. (Christopher Amitrano / Getty Images)

The estate, hidden behind a secure gate, is also accompanied by a swimming pool and outdoor spa. 

The home has five bedrooms. (Christopher Amitrano / Fox News)

The estate also includes multiple fireplaces and a library. (Christopher Amitrano / Fox News)

On March 19, Heather took to social media to share a few photos of the home. 

In one photo, she is posing with both Altman and Flagg.

The master suite features a private balcony overlooking Los Angeles. (Christopher Amitrano / Fox News)

"How many Josh’s does it take to sell the best 8.3 acre Tennis court estate in Beverly Hills?" she captioned the post, which included a carousel of photos of the home. 