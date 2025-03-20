Heather and Terry Dubrow list LA mansion for $25M

Heather and Terry Dubrow have listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $25 million.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star and her husband, who also stars in Bravo's "Botched," first purchased the 8.3-acre home in July 2023 for $16.1 million from the estate of the late filmmaker Martha De Laurentiis, according to Robb Report.

The two-story home, listed by celebrity real-estate agents Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman California and Josh Flagg of Compass, was originally built in the 1940s.

LORI LOUGHLIN LISTS LA MANSION FOR $16.5 MILLION

The Dubrows are moving "because it’s too much house for them," "Million Dollar Listing" star Altman told Fox News Digital.

"They only have one kid left at the house; all the rest [are] grown-up. And they’ve been having so much fun traveling that their penthouse is perfect for their needs."

According to the listing, the Beverly Hills property boasts a "beautifully designed main residence with classic architecture, a grand entry foyer with dual sweeping staircases, and sophisticated interiors bathed in natural light."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The 5-bedroom, 9-bathroom home overlooks the Los Angeles skyline and features an impressive list of amenities, including a tennis court, multiple fireplaces, dual walk-in closets and bathrooms, a library, a media room and more.

The estate, hidden behind a secure gate, is also accompanied by a swimming pool and outdoor spa.

On March 19, Heather took to social media to share a few photos of the home.

In one photo, she is posing with both Altman and Flagg.

"How many Josh’s does it take to sell the best 8.3 acre Tennis court estate in Beverly Hills?" she captioned the post, which included a carousel of photos of the home.