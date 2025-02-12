Lori Loughlin lists LA mansion for $16.5 million

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have re-listed their Los Angeles mansion for $16.5 million, a million less than the home's asking price when it first hit the market last year.

The 60-year-old actress and the 61-year-old fashion designer bought the contemporary farmhouse-style house for $9.5 million in August 2020, the same month when both received prison sentences for their roles in the infamous Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

The 11,808-square-foot property, which sits on 1.57 acres, is tucked away in the ritzy Ashley Hills neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley's exclusive gated Hidden Hills community.

Hidden Hills is home to a number of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Lil Wayne and Kevin Durant. Past residents include Madonna, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Antony and Miley Cyrus, among others.

BILL MURRAY'S FORMER NEW YORK HOME IN SWANKY STAR-STUDDED ENCLAVE HITS THE MARKET FOR $3.69 MILLION

The listing is held by Tomer Fridman of Christie's International Real Estate and Marc Shevin of Douglas Elliman.

The house was originally built in 2018, but it underwent renovations during Loughlin and Giannulli's time living there. The two-story home boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The residence is entered through a set of black-painted double French doors that open to a spacious foyer. The neutral-toned interior of the house features an open-concept design with high ceilings and maple wood floors.

The living room offers a striking gray marble fireplace that extends to the ceiling, which includes a number of skylights.

Another highlight is the chef's kitchen, which includes custom white oak cabinets, marble countertops and high-end appliances, per the listing.

The primary suite boasts a fireplace, dual bathrooms and views of the nearby Santa Monica Mountains. Other amenities include a movie theater, a home gym and a climate-controlled wine cellar. Sliding doors throughout the home's first level open to manicured grounds with olive trees, a swimming pool, spa, fire pit, bocce ball court, barbecue and several seating areas.

Loughlin and Giannulli first listed the house in April 2024 but took it off the market last October. Fridman told Mansion Global, "The sellers were uncertain that they wanted to make the move. They are now committed to their next chapter."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigations charged Loughlin and Giannulli along with 51 other individuals with paying scam mastermind William Rick Singer to have their children admitted to prestigious colleges through inflated entrance test scores, bribes and other fraudulent claims.

Loughlin and Giannulli initially pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam-mastermind Singer with the goal of getting their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade , recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team though the two had never participated in the sport.

In May 2020, the couple agreed to plead guilty, like a fellow celebrity in the scandal, Felicity Huffman . The " Desperate Housewives " actress served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

"The Full House" alum and the Mossimo founder were both sentenced on Aug. 21, 2020. Loughlin served two months in prison and paid a $150,000 fine, while Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Both were placed on supervisory release for two years. Loughlin was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and Giannulli was sentenced to complete 250 hours of community service.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Loughlin is currently starring as a police officer in the Amazon Prime show "On Call," which marks her first major acting role since the scandal.