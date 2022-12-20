'Indiana Jones 5' director denies rumors they filmed alternate endings for the movie

"Indiana Jones 5" director James Mangold is addressing rumors about the ending of the film.

Rumors have been swirling on social media that Mangold shot multiple alternative endings for the movie and that he recently shot new scenes. He took to Twitter to refute these rumors, saying the film is almost completed.

"So I took a [birthday] break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say…We’re not shooting and never shot any new scenes or ‘alternate endings,'" Mangold said on Twitter. "Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA and VFX being completed. Happy Holidays!"

Fans are convinced the movie is still being worked on because of Disney's reputation for filming alternate endings to avoid spoilers. In response to that argument, Mangold referenced his other films, "Logan" and "Ford v Ferrari," saying "it didn’t happen on any of them" and that he "can only speak to (his) experiences."

One fan congratulated Mangold for getting the film completed ahead of schedule, as it isn't set for worldwide release for another six months. Mangold responded by saying that "post schedule is over in weeks" and that he is "starting to dig into (his) next film."

This isn't the first time the "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" has had to address rumors surrounding the film. He previously spoke out against rumors Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be taking over the role of Indiana Jones from Harrison Ford.

"One more time. No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being ‘erased’ through some contrivance. And he never was, not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks," Mangold wrote.

He continued by asking fans not to "exhaust" him by "pointing out how once in a while a troll is ‘right'" because "even a blind squirrel finds a nut now and then."

Mangold explained that it is easy to look at a set of pictures and interviews the cast has done and guess what the plot of the movie is going to be.

"The difference between trolling a-holes and everyone else is they [are] trying to make [money] off your feelings about other films and culture war politics," Mangold concluded. "They push controversial guesses as coming from ‘sources’ to gin up clicks. Let it go."

The fifth installment of the franchise takes place in 1969, with Waller-Bridge playing Helena, Indiana Jones' goddaughter.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen and is being referred to as Ford's final film as Indiana Jones.

Mangold previously told Entertainment Weekly that he tried very hard to make the movie as realistic as possible but that he also didn't want to "suddenly beat the humor out of it."

"I think that what we’re trying to do is balance both an accurate and realistic appraisal of where this character would be at this time in his life, and do that honestly, and at the same time, try and carry forward what the very title of our movie promises, which is a romp and a wonderful adventure with action and chivalry and escapes by the skin of your nose and ingenious solutions to diabolical problems. This is an ‘Indiana Jones’ film," he said.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set to premiere on June 30, 2023.