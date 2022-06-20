'Star Wars' X-Wing fighter, 'Back to the Future' replica DeLorean among memorabilia to be auctioned this week

Bidders and Sci-Fi lovers alike rejoice as memorabilia from America's most-loved film franchises come to auction this week, including items from the "Gremlins," Marvel, "Star Wars" and "Back to the Future" franchises.

Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store, rang in the special occasion on "Varney & Co." Monday, giving viewers a rundown of a few of the 1,800 items they can expect to see up for grabs at one of the nation's largest film and TV memorabilia auctions.

First among the items featured was an authentic Gizmo puppet from the 1990 film "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." The puppet, created by famous makeup and effects artist Rick Baker, is valued from $80,000 to $120,000.

Alinger moved on to a piece from the "Star Wars" franchise – a miniature X-Wing starfighter from 1977's "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope."

"This is the one that everybody's talking about," Alinger said. "This is going to be sold tomorrow in our Prop Store live auction, and it's probably going to set the record for the most expensive piece we've ever sold."

The figure, which Alinger says is the first of its kind to be auctioned, holds an estimated value of $500,000 to $1,000,000, though it is "very possible" these estimates are conservative.

Additional items up for auction include a full-size replica DeLorean time machine from the "Back to the Future" franchise estimated at over $100,000 along with a hoverboard used by actor Michael J. Fox during the franchise's second installment, "Back to the Future Part II," estimated at over $80,000 in value.

Marvel Studios' Asgardian hero Thor will also see his famous "Mjolnir" hammer go up for auction and sell for anywhere from $100,000-$150,000 this week, in addition to Indiana Jones' grail diary from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," which is estimated to sell for over $60,000.