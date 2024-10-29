Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop holiday gift guide features nearly $4K gong, $1K book about watches

The holiday season must be close since Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand, Goop, has released their annual gift guide.

Following previous years' patterns, the gift guide is broken down into categories. Compared to other years, this holiday gift guide is pretty straight forward with "Gifts for Her," "Wellness Gifts" and "Home Gifts" as some of the categories.

Paltrow's Goop wellness brand has released gift guides ahead of the holiday season for 15 years. The Goop guide rose to fame over the years with its lavish price-tag items. This year it includes a $4,000 sauna and $600 caviar bowl – the caviar is sold separately.

Here is a look at some of the items in the 2024 Goop Gift Guide.

Nearly $4k gong

The Walden Planar Studio Gong stand is listed for $3,800 on Goop's gift guide.

Like the other items, this instrument is a final sale. It is approximately 3 feet in diameter and sits on a 40-inch stand.

Walden describes the instrument as a traditional Heng gong that, when struck, produces a "clear, deep tone like heavy thunder."

Nearly $4k ‘apartment-friendly’ sauna

The FireLight Infrared Sauna is marketed as an "apartment-friendly" sauna. The sauna can easily be assembled and dismantled, making it perfect for smaller spaces, according to Goop's website.

The sauna retails for $3,900 and is a final sale.

"The heat generated from sauna does not heat up surroundings outside the enclosure to any significant degree. Just make sure you place it somewhere controlled for humidity (that means a garage, enclosed porch, or other space subject to outdoor humidity is off-limits)," the product description states.

Nearly $600 caviar bowl

Goop recommends a $590 caviar bowl as the perfect gift this holiday season, with the caviar sold separately.

Twist Caviar Service Glassware has created a hand-blown, pink bowl that is intended to hold caviar. The product description says the dish makes "a lovely hostess gift."

$1,200 book about watches

The 2nd edition of Assouline's "The Impossible Collection of Watches" retails for $1,200.

This book falls under the "Gifts for Him" category in the 2024 Goop Holiday Gift Guide. The picture book includes high-value watches such as Patek Philippe, Van Cleef & Arpels and Audemars Piguet.

"The handcrafted book comes with a canvas tote and a pair of white gloves," per the product description.

Nearly $2k foldable kayak

The Coast XT foldable kayak retails for $1,999. According to the product details, the cockpit of the kayak can fit a dog or a small cooler.

The description notes that the kayak is light enough and small enough, when folded, to check on an airplane.