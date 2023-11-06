Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop releases 'ridiculous' holiday gift guide list with $14K backgammon set, $400 cheese

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop released 10 gift guides ahead of 2023 holiday season

Gwyneth Paltrow's ridiculous but awesome 2023 holiday gift guide is here.

Paltrow's Goop wellness brand has released gift guides ahead of the holiday season for nearly 15 years. The Goop guide rose to fame over the years with its lavish price tag items – including an $8,300 private Yurt and a $38,000 mattress.

This year, Paltrow has split her gift guides into different categories such as "The Cook's Gift Guide," "The Wellness Gift Guide" and her most outrageous items in the "Ridiculous But Awesome Gift Guide" section.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's 2023 Goop guide features a number of "ridiculous" items. (James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images)

Here is a look at some of the "ridiculous" items featured in Paltrow's 2023 Goop holiday gift guide.

Nearly $400 block of cheese

Goop listed a block of Parmigiano Reggiano DOP cheese, which is aged 24 months, on its list.

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese block

The Parmigiano Reggiano DOP cheese block is priced at $396. (GOOP / Fox News)

Per Goop, the cheese block is 11 pounds, or 1/8 wheel. This specific cheese block comes from Valserena Soladibruna, which is the oldest dairy in Parma.

Regalis describes their Parmigiano Reggiano cheese as "sharp, nutty, and slightly spicy, with a pronounced crumble that’s melt-in-your-mouth perfection." 

The cheese block is final sale and retails for $396.

$14K backgammon set

The Alexandra Llewellyn Poppies and Crane Backgammon Set retails for $14,580.

Backgammon set

The Alexandra Llewellyn Poppies and Crane Backgammon Set is priced at $14,580. (GOOP)

"Part functional game board, part incredible work of art" is how Llewellyn describes its product. The game board is handcrafted by U.K. artists with woods that include ripple sycamore, English holly and dyed red tulip.

There are intricate paintings of poppies and red-crowned cranes, which the brand explains represent happiness and longevity.

$2K studio gong and stand

The Walden Planar Studio Gong stand is listed for $2,000 on Goop's gift guide.

Gong and stand

Paltrow listed a Walden Planar Studio Gong stand for $2,000 on her gift guide. (GOOP / Fox News)

Like the other items, this instrument is final sale. It is approximately 3 feet in diameter and sits in a 40-inch stand.

Walden describes the instrument as a traditional Heng gong that when struck produces a "clear, deep tone like heavy thunder."

$15K gold vibrator 

The Inez 24K gold vibrator retails for $15,000 and has earned a spot on Paltrow's Goop gift guide.

Gwyneth Paltrow smiling

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop guide includes a $15,000 24-carat gold vibrator. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

According to the product's description, the LELO vibrator has a stainless-steel body underneath the gold exterior. 

Over $16K hand-painted tulip vase

The hand-painted tulip pyramid vase is final sale with a price tag of $16,752. The Royal Deft multi-tiered vase is made to order and 100% ceramic.

Gwyneth Paltrow smiling

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop wellness brand releases an annual holiday gift guide. (Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images)

The product's description says that the inspiration behind the vase is the "royal vessels from the Dutch Golden Age."

The vase is made of seven stackable tiers, each of which are hand-painted with flora and fauna.