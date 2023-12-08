'Golden Bachelor' La Quinta wedding location once hosted Clark Gable, Joan Crawford and Shirley Temple

"The Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner and fiancée Theresa Nist tied the knot less than a month after finding true love on the hit reality show.

During the ABC series' "After the Final Rose" special Nov. 30, the 72-year-old retired restaurateur and the 70-year-old financial services professional announced they planned to marry in a live, televised ceremony Jan. 4.

"We're going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste," Turner said. "As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married."

Turner and Nist tied the knot at the La Quinta Resort & Club, with their friends, family and other members of the Bachelor Nation family.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ WEDDING FEATURES LIVE PROPOSAL, LAP DANCES AND MESSAGE OF LOVE: ‘DON’T STOP BELIEVING’

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ MOVING TO CHARLESTON: 5 DREAM HOMES FOR GERRY TURNER, THERESA NIST

Nist was walked down the aisle by her son Tommy, wearing a Badgley Mischka gown and carrying a bouquet of white roses. Her daughter, Jen, and Turner's daughters, Jenny and Angie, were all bridesmaids. Turner's son-in-law, Rob, acted as his best man, while Nist's son-in-law, Matt, was a groomsman.

"Golden Bachelor" alum Susan Noles served as the officiant for the couple, delivering fun and heartfelt remarks before completing the ceremony.

The couple wrote their own vows, making references to their journey to love on the show.

"A year ago, I sat at home thinking, all of my highlights for the year and my life were done," Turner said later in the ceremony. "I have a whole new outlook on life because of this journey and because of this woman. And I’d almost forgotten the really important advice. Don’t stop believing."

While Turner and Nist kept their wedding plans mostly under wraps, Stephen Carbone, the TV blogger known as Reality Steve, spoiled the venue when he shared photos of the two of them touring the resort in La Quinta, California, Dec. 5.

"(LOCATION SPOILER): Gerry & Theresa , the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, CA today. I spoiled on Saturday during my IG Q&A this is where their live wedding will be taking place on Jan 4th on ABC," Carbone wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nestled at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta Resort & Club is a luxury hotel on 45 acres. Located 25 miles away from Palm Springs, the resort features 41 climate-controlled pools, three on-site restaurants and a world-class spa, according to its website.

The hotel boasts 21 tennis courts and eight pickleball courts. Turner is a pickleball enthusiast who played the sport with eight of the show's contestants, including Nist, during an episode.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, travel expert Adam Duckworth, president and founder of Travelmation, explained why La Quinta Resort & Club would be the perfect destination for the first "Golden Wedding."

"La Quinta Resort & Club is a luxury experience for any traveler," Duckworth said. "You and your guests never have to leave. You go here to feel pampered and relaxed.

"You can also book grand villas and suites that have their own private pool and hot tub. That privacy is key for a high-level client, especially if they are planning a wedding. There are secluded ballrooms and courtyards, as well as endless places to take photos around the property."

Duckworth added that the hotel and surrounding area offer many activities for guests to enjoy during their stays.

"There is something for everyone — lavish golf courses, horseback riding, hiking, fine dining and a must-do — the Palm Springs aerial tramway, which gives you stunning views of the Coachella Valley from over 8,000 feet up. It's also about 30 degrees cooler up there, so pack accordingly."

Duckworth explained that the hotel's "beautiful grounds, spa, golf course and privacy are a big draw" for high-profile clients.

"La Quinta Resort & Club is located in the Palm Springs area, which is a huge getaway for people in the Los Angeles area," Duckworth said. "This gives them a more upscale experience to enjoy the California desert and stunning views of the mountain landscape.

"I'm also aware that this resort has been a hot spot for celebrities and even presidents over the years," he added. "Ginger Rogers got married there."

Built in 1926, La Quinta Resort & Club was originally named the Hotel La Quinta, The hotel's owner, Walter H. Morgan, envisioned it would become a retreat for the Hollywood elite to escape from the spotlight.

On Feb. 7, 1953, Rogers married French actor Jacques Bergerac in front of a waterfall in a courtyard at the resort. Other Hollywood legends who frequented La Quinta Resort & Club included Greta Garbo, Clark Gable, Robert Montgomery, Erroll Flynn, Joan Crawford, Bette Davis and Marie Dressler, according to The Desert Sun.

According to the outlet, Garbo's first stay at the resort came after "her agent rescued her from a phone booth surrounded by a mob of fans." Drawn by the privacy it offered, Garbo returned many times with actor John Gilbert. The "Christina" star later leased La Casa, a private villa on the hotel grounds built in the 1920s.

At the height of her fame in the 1930s, Shirley Temple frequently visited La Quinta Resort & Spa. The child star once celebrated the Easter holiday at the hotel, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Director and screenwriter Frank Capra was one of the hotel's most dedicated guests. Capra wrote the screenplay for the 1934 movie "It Happened One Night" with his frequent collaborator Robert Riskin during a stay at one of the hotel's villas.

After "It Happened One Night" won five Academy Awards, Capra believed the hotel was lucky and later called it his "Shangri-La for Screenwriting," per the resort's website. He reportedly returned to pen screenplays for some of his most celebrated films, including "It’s A Wonderful Life," "You Can't Take It With You," "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

United States presidents who have stayed at the hotel reportedly include George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Dwight Eisenhower and Calvin Coolidge.

In 2014, Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton hosted the third annual Clinton Foundation Health Matters conference at the resort.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In more recent years, the hotel has attracted celebrities like Kevin Costner, Justin Bieber, Will Farrell, Eddie Murphy, Drew Barrymore, Bruce Willis, Britney Spears and Susan Sarandon.

La Quinta Resort & Club already has a close tie to "The Bachelor" franchise. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire 16th season of "The Bachelorette" was filmed at the hotel.