'Golden Bachelor' moving to Charleston: 5 dream homes for Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist

"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner has left the Bachelor Mansion and has his sights set on South Carolina.

After the first season of the "Golden Bachelor" concluded Thursday and Turner proposed to Theresa Nist, the question became, where will the new couple live?

"One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living," Gerry told People magazine.

"For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I've talked about moving to South Carolina, and it's an idea I've toyed with. And then, in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she's saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.'"

Kimberly Lease of Centurty 21 Properties Plus shared a few potential listings in South Carolina for the future Turners.

"As the sun sets on a career well lived, many individuals find themselves yearning for a retirement destination that offers not just picturesque landscapes but also a rich cultural tapestry and a vibrant community," Lease said.

"Look no further than Charleston, South Carolina, a city that seamlessly blends Southern charm, historic elegance and a thriving modern lifestyle. Nestled along the Atlantic coastline, Charleston beckons retirees with its warm climate, historical significance and an abundance of leisurely pursuits."

Here's a look at a few homes South Carolina can offer the Turners.

Luxe

Located in the heart of downtown Charleston, a $1.7 million condominium could be the future home for Gerry and Theresa.

The Italianate home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The condo has its own private garden courtyard.

The fireplace in the living room brings comfort to the downstairs, which includes the kitchen and dining room.

Luxe

Nancy Walsh, a Realtor in Charleston's Tri-County Area, shared a $1.395 million home in Charleston that could be a fit for the new couple.

The home has four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and is nearly 3,000 square feet. The home is nestled near the rear of Kiawah River Estate. This location offers privacy with little traffic.

The semi-custom home has an elevator, lots of storage in and below the home and white oak floors.

The home also has a butler's pantry and front and back porches with a water view.

"Charleston is a city rich in history, architecture, culture, fine dining and, of course, beaches. The weather is comfortable year-round, making it perfect for active seniors to enjoy the outdoors," Walsh told FOX Business.

Mid-range

One home situated in the Fort Johnson Estates is listed by Lease for $1.25 million. The home has six bedrooms, four full baths and is two stories.

The modernized white brick home has an open floor plan with a newly remodeled kitchen. The backyard of the home features a pool and a screened-in porch overlooking a landscaped yard featuring fig, orange, pear, and magnolia trees.

The home is situated between Folly Beach and downtown Charleston.

"As retirees embark on this new chapter of life, Charleston welcomes them with open arms, offering a blend of Southern hospitality and modern conveniences that create the perfect backdrop for a retirement filled with joy, exploration and contentment," Lease told FOX Business.

Mid-range

A three-bedroom, 2½-bath house listed for $765,000 could be a fit for Gerry and Theresa.

The Tangerly Oak home, listed by Nancy Walsh, is move-in ready. The home offers an extended front porch with an office on the first level and a bonus room on the top level.

The kitchen and eat-in nook are located near the living and dining rooms. A gas fireplace brings a cozy touch to the nearly 3,000 square-foot home. The home is located in Summerville, South Carolina.

Budget

A second option for Gerry and Theresa could be a cozy, three-bedroom, 2½-bath home situated near Goose Creek, Moncks Corner and Summerville.

The home is listed for $320,000.

The two-story home features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and a large fireplace, perfect for cozying up. The living room with the fireplace has high, vaulted ceilings.

The home has access to a community pool.

"Charleston, with its historic allure, cultural richness and warm community spirit, stands out as an ideal destination for those seeking to spend their golden years in a place that feels like home," Lease told FOX Business.

Turner, 72, lives in Indiana and his fiancée, 70, lives in New Jersey. Gerry told People magazine his private conversation with Theresa made it easy to come to a conclusion on where they will start their lives together.

"And, all of a sudden, it's like, there's a big problem that is gone," he told the outlet. "The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it's no longer an issue."

Gerry and Theresa hope their families will make the trip down South to visit them.

"We want to have a house that's so inviting that everyone would want to come," Nist said. "Maybe a pool so they all want to come and have fun."

Turner said the families have already blended well.

"Our daughters, they're like sisters now," Gerry, who has two daughters, said.

Theresa agreed, adding, "My daughter says, ‘Thank you for giving me two more sisters.' She has a sister-in-law already, but now two more sisters."

Turner shared that the two families plan to get together this month for Hanukkah.

"We'll have a holiday dinner together with everyone," he said.

The couple's wedding, "The Golden Wedding," will air Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.