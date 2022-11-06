Gigi Hadid dumps Twitter after Musk buyout, calls social media platform a 'cesspool of hate'

Gigi Hadid joined the growing list of celebrities opting out of Twitter after Elon Musk acquired the social media platform nearly two weeks ago.

The 27-year-old supermodel apologized to her Instagram followers for deactivating her account Saturday.

"For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of," she shared via stories along with a post from a former Twitter employee.

Hadid was one of many Hollywood stars in the last few weeks to leave the app following Musk's acquisition, which officially began on Oct. 27 after months of legal wrangling and a final $44 billion tab.

"Only sorry to the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," Gigi added in her post to her millions of followers.

Sister Bella Hadid still has an active account, albeit rarely used and last updated in August. Their mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, last retweeted pictures of Gigi in August, and liked a fan account image of her girls at the same time.

Possibly indicating a mass exodus of users may be on the way from the social platform, stars have been tweeting their last goodbyes to Twitter for days now, even if their accounts still remain on the site.

"Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out," Grammy award-winning artist Sara Bareilles wrote last week. "See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me."

Bareilles, known for her 2007 debut hit "Love Song" and writing Broadway's adaptation of "Waitress," joined a few power players leaving the site.

Shonda Rhimes , the creator and writer of "Grey's Anatomy" and its spin-off "Private Practice," tweeted, "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."Musk said he bought Twitter to "try to help humanity, whom I love," while recognizing that the site "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape."

"This is Us" director and director Ken Olin tweeted, "Hey all, I’m out of here. No judgement. Let’s keep the faith. Let’s protect our democracy. Let’s try to be kinder. Let’s try to save the planet. Let’s try to be more generous. Let’s look to find peace in the world."

Others begged for Musk to take a look at who he was allowing back on to the site after Ye, previously known as Kanye West, was reinstated on Twitter following controversial statements made on the site.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk tweeted .

"There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."

The new "Chief Twit" began layoffs days ago, indicating in an email to employees that nearly half of the company's 7,500-person workforce would be out of a job.

"Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted Friday. "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company by workers who claimed the layoffs violate federal law requiring 60 days' notice for employees, also known as the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

In addition to reducing his workforce, Musk is launching an $8 monthly subscription service where any Twitter user may be able to easily attain a blue checkmark symbol, which was previously used to verify government accounts, notable figures, politicians, journalists and other accounts.

The overhaul is designed in efforts to pay off company debt. Of Twitter's nearly 237 million users, less than 450,000 accounts currently have the blue check mark symbols.