Emma Stone's Los Angeles home hits market for nearly $4M

Emma Stone is letting go of her quaint Westwood home.

The Hollywood actress' home has hit the market for $3,995,000. The home – located in the Comstock Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles – has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and is 3,276 square feet.

According to the Sotheby's International Realty listing, the two-story, 1920s Spanish-style home serves as a "mini compound" and has recently been renovated. It offers privacy with its gated entrance, and a new guesthouse has been added to the property.

The single-family home has a manicured front and backyard. Stone's former residence is filled with charm, with an accented teal front door, a matching gate and colorful, printed wallpaper throughout the home.

The kitchen leads to a small sitting area. The guesthouse on the property has its own kitchen, bedroom and laundry.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Stone stayed at the home whenever she visited Los Angeles. Per the outlet, the "Poor Things" actress purchased the home in 2019 for $2.3 million.

The Arizona native bought a home in Austin, Texas, in 2021, according to the WSJ. The outlet also reported that Stone sold her Malibu home for $4.425 million in 2022.

Stone also has an apartment in Manhattan, New York City, that she bought for $3.56 million in 2018, according to the outlet.

"The sub-$5 million category in L.A., in in-demand locations, is one of the more brisk markets," Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty told the Wall Street Journal.

In Stone's personal life, the award-winning actress recently scored big at the Golden Globes. She won best actress for her role in "Poor Things." Stone starred as Bella Baxter in the film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. The movie hit U.S. theaters on Dec. 8.

During her big night, Stone's friend for decades, Taylor Swift, applauded loudly when Stone's name was called on Jan. 8.

The "Midnights" singer sat at Stone's table along with her guest, Keleigh Teller – Miles Teller's wife.

"What an a--hole, am I right?" Stone joked when Fox News Digital asked about Swift's loud cheers and support during the actress' big moment.

"I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there," she added. "She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there – but what an a--hole."

Swift and Stone have been friends since their teenage years, first meeting in 2008.

"It’s just so important to have people that you trust, and Emma and Selena [Gomez] and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple years, but our friendship has stayed the same," Swift told "Access Hollywood" in 2012. "So, that’s really good."