Elvis Presley’s iconic blue suede shoes set for auction

Elvis Presley’s original blue suede shoes that the late singer rocked on stage and television are set to be auctioned off on Friday.

Bidding on the iconic pair of shoes will open at $69,751, with the footwear estimated to fetch between $126,835 and $152,203, according to auction house Henry Aldridge and Son in Wiltshire, England.

Presley wore the shoes during the 1950s both onstage and offstage, according to the auction house. Each shoe is stamped "Nunn-Bush" on the heel, and a stamp indicating the 10.5 shoe size is on the inside.

The "Blue Suede Shoes" singer mentioned wearing the pair before performing on NBC's "The Steve Allen Show" on July 1, 1956, and again during a comedy skit with Andy Griffith during the show, the auction house says.

Presley sang "I Want You, I Need You, I Love You" and "Hound Dog," which he crooned to a real hound dog during the same show.

Three documents illustrating the history of the iconic memorabilia come with the shoes, including an Elvis Presley Museum letter of authenticity to Daniel Johnson hand signed by Jimmy Velvet, a close friend of Presley and a leading authority on the singer who authenticated the shoes, and an Elvis Presley Museum certificate of authenticity, also hand signed by Velvet.

A third document is a letter from Alan Fortas, another close friend of Presley’s who worked as a ranch foreman at Presley’s Circle G Ranch.

In the letter, Fortas describes how Presley gifted him the famous shoes before the singer left for the Army in 1958.

"The night before Elvis' army induction here in Memphis, Elvis had an all-night party at Graceland," the letter reads, in part. "Afterwards we went to the Rainbow roller rink. When we all got home Elvis called some of us upstairs and was giving away some of his clothes he didn't think he would be wearing or wanted when he came back from the army. That night Elvis gave me these blue suede shoes size 10 1/2. I've owned these all these years."

Presley died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977.

The auction comes about a month after a judge halted the auction of Graceland, the singer's historic Memphis, Tennessee, home. Naussany Investments & Private Lending was set to put the home up for auction after claiming Lisa Marie Presley never paid off a $3.8 million loan before her death. Lisa Marie had used Graceland as collateral, according to the investment group.

Lisa Marie's daughter, however, sued the company, alleging the loan never existed.

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.