Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed 1968 musical hits market for $8 million

The Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed a 1968 musical, "Live a Little, Love a Little," has hit the market for the first time in 40 years.

Located on Matador Beach, the 2,861-square-foot, four-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom estate has been listed for $8 million.

The beachfront abode, listed by Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty – Malibu Brokerage, was featured in the 1960s classic film in which Presley starred alongside Rudy Vallee, Michele Carey and Don Porter.

ELVIS PRESLEY'S REVOLVER FETCHES NEARLY $200K ON THE AUCTION BLOCK

Built in 1966, the newly renovated interior exudes natural light with its open floor plan and surrounding windows that overlook the Pacific Ocean.

The clean and contemporary design includes an open kitchen with an island, plentiful white cabinetry, new modern tile, refreshed countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.

The nearby living area includes surrounding ocean views and a cozy fireplace.

One of four bedrooms, the vast primary suite includes a sitting area, wall-sized picture windows, and sliding doors to a romantic private Juliet balcony.

The master suite bath offers a generous dual-sink vanity, heated towel racks, a glass-enclosed rain shower, and a vintage-inspired soaking tub.

The property is located in a small exclusive enclave on a private gated road in Malibu.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This isn't the only home featured on the silver screen to recently hit the market.

The iconic San Francisco Victorian that once used to belong to the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom "Full House" has been listed $6.5 million.

The home, which was built in 1900 and remodeled in 2018 by architect Richard Landry , has about 3,700 square feet and includes four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms on a 3,123-square-foot lot.

There's also a gas fireplace, a private English garden and a two-car garage – a rarity in San Francisco.

The property was most recently sold in 2020 for $5,350,000.