Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published | Updated

Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed 1968 musical hits market for $8 million

Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed a 1960 musical comedy is for sale for $8 million

close
Elvis' guitar on auction block video

How much will Elvis Presley's iconic guitar fetch on the auction block?

Elvis' guitar on auction block

The Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed a 1968 musical, "Live a Little, Love a Little," has hit the market for the first time in 40 years. 

Located on Matador Beach, the 2,861-square-foot, four-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom estate has been listed for $8 million

The beachfront abode, listed by Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty – Malibu Brokerage, was featured in the 1960s classic film in which Presley starred alongside Rudy Vallee, Michele Carey and Don Porter. 

ELVIS PRESLEY'S REVOLVER FETCHES NEARLY $200K ON THE AUCTION BLOCK

Elvis Presley inset with malibu mansion

Elvis Presley starred in the 1968 musical comedy "Live a Little, Love a Little." (Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty, Malibu Brokerage | Getty / Fox News)

LIVE A LITTLE, LOVE A LITTLE, Michele Carey, Elvis Presley, 1968

Many of the movie's scenes were filmed inside the Malibu mansion. (Everett Collection / Fox News)

Built in 1966, the newly renovated interior exudes natural light with its open floor plan and surrounding windows that overlook the Pacific Ocean. 

Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed "love a little live a little"

The oceanfront home boasts incredible views of the Pacific Ocean. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The clean and contemporary design includes an open kitchen with an island, plentiful white cabinetry, new modern tile, refreshed countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.

Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed "love a little live a little"

The home was built in 1966. (Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty – Malibu Brokerage / Fox News)

The nearby living area includes surrounding ocean views and a cozy fireplace. 

Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed "love a little live a little"

The estate features two decks. (Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty – Malibu Brokerage / Fox News)

Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed "love a little live a little"

The living area includes a brick fireplace. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

One of four bedrooms, the vast primary suite includes a sitting area, wall-sized picture windows, and sliding doors to a romantic private Juliet balcony.

Malibu mansion where Elvis Presley filmed "love a little live a little"

The master suite bathroom includes a vintage-style tub. (Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The master suite bath offers a generous dual-sink vanity, heated towel racks, a glass-enclosed rain shower, and a vintage-inspired soaking tub. 

The property is located in a small exclusive enclave on a private gated road in Malibu. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This isn't the only home featured on the silver screen to recently hit the market.

The iconic San Francisco Victorian that once used to belong to the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom "Full House" has been listed $6.5 million.

The exterior of the "Full House" home

The exterior of the "Full House" home in San Francisco. It is selling for $6.5 million. (Christopher Stark, Lunghi Studio or Aerial Canvas / Fox News)

The home, which was built in 1900 and remodeled in 2018 by architect Richard Landry, has about 3,700 square feet and includes four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms on a 3,123-square-foot lot. 

There's also a gas fireplace, a private English garden and a two-car garage – a rarity in San Francisco.

The property was most recently sold in 2020 for $5,350,000. 