Elton John’s farewell tour sets record as highest-grossing of all time with nearly $820 million

"Rocket Man" singer Elton John’s tour is rocketing off the charts.

Since the legendary performer’s "Farewell Yellow Brick Tour" kicked off in September 2018 and he announced he’s retiring, his tour has grossed record-setting figures.

John's tour has grossed $817.9 million across 278 shows to date, according to a Billboard Boxscore report.

TAYLOR SWIFT TICKETS SEE HUGE DEMAND AMID REPORTS OF TICKETMASTER SITE CRASH DURING PRESALE EVENT

The "Tiny Dancer" singer wrapped up his final U.S. show with a star-studded performance at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium in December.

John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Tour" is the first to exceed Billboard’s $800 million benchmark.

He has surpassed other artists' tours, including Ed Sheeran’s "The Divide Tour." The "Shape of You" singer played 258 shows, grossing $776.4 million, according to the media outlet.

Sheeran had jumped ahead of the previous record holder, U2’s "The 360 Tour," which made $736.4 million.

ED SHEERAN’S ‘THINKING OUT LOUD’ FACES TRIAL OVER MARVIN GAYE COPYRIGHT CLAIM, JUDGE RULES

John’s performances in North America across three regions racked up $268.2 million over 116 shows.

From July until November 2022, across 33 performances, the "Bennie and the Jets" singer accumulated $222.1 million.

When his tour hit Australia and New Zealand in 2019-2020, John’s arena performances hit $5.1 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Although his total revenue has already surged past $800 million, the 75-year-old isn't done raking in the dough. His farewell tour continues with 51 more European shows.

Despite the "I’m Still Standing" singer bringing in millions for his tour, artists such as Sheeran and U2 still have John beat for ticket sales. John's tour has sold 5.3 million tickets.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Sheeran’s "Divide Tour" still ranks highest in attendance with 8.9 million tickets sold, according to Billboard’s report.

John announced last month that his final show in Britain will be at the Glastonbury Festival in the summer. However, that's not the end of his tour. His shows will conclude in Sweden in July 2023.

John has previously made it clear he is only done traveling, not making music.