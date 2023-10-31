Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk says Tesla aims to make 200,000 Cybertrucks a year

Deliveries for the Tesla Cybertruck are expected to begin on Nov. 30, roughly four years after its unveiling

Tesla is aiming to make 200,000 units of its electric pickup truck, Cybertruck, per year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

The company had earlier said that Tesla had the capacity to make more than 125,000 Cybertrucks annually, with Musk adding there was potential to lift it to 250,000 in 2025.

ELON MUSK WANTS TO ‘TEMPER EXPECTATIONS’ ON TESLA CYBERTRUCK; THINKS IT'S ‘OUR BEST PRODUCT EVER’

The deliveries of the much-awaited pickup truck will begin on Nov. 30, nearly four years after it was unveiled by Musk at an event in Los Angeles, where his head of design cracked the vehicle's "armor glass" window with a metal ball while demonstrating a series of tests to the audience.

Tesla Cybetruck Elon Musk Broken Windows

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk verbally reacts in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck with broken glass on windows following a demonstration that did not go as planned on November 21, 2019 at Tesla Design Cen (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast released Tuesday, Musk reiterated how hard it was to produce the Cybertruck.

ELON MUSK SAYS HE'S WORRIED ABOUT THE ‘HIGH INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT WE’RE IN'

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk drove a production candidate Cybertruck this summer after the first Cybertruck rolled off the assembly line at the Texas Gigafactory in July 2023. ( Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We're aiming to make about 200,000 a year at point production ... maybe a little more, but I just can't emphasize enough that manufacturing is much much harder than the initial design," Musk said about the futuristic-looking Cybertruck.

"We dug our own grave with Cybertruck," he had said on an earnings call earlier this month, adding the company could face "enormous challenges" in ramping up production and making it cash-flow positive.

Tesla Cybertruck Display Gigafactory

The Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility during the "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. - Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas on April 7 for a huge party ina (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)