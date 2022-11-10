Elon Musk promises to come to Doja Cat's aid over 'christmas' Twitter name: 'Working on it!'

Elon Musk promised to help Doja Cat change her profile name on Twitter Wednesday morning, shortly after the Grammy Award-winning singer posted a rant about the platform.

The "Say So" singer changed her name to "christmas" after Halloween to celebrate the holiday season, but soon regretted her decision when she could not change it back.

"i don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake," Doja Cat wrote early Wednesday morning.

Her message was quickly replied to by the South African entrepreneur, who replied: "Working on it!"

"Pretty funny though" the entrepreneur added, before Doja Cat thanked him. The singer's previous messages included a rant and a dig at Musk.

"why can’t i change my name on here," she wrote earlier. "how do i change it also f— you elon."

The singer later clarified that her barrage of late night tweets was "just making fun of everybody."

The exchange came shortly after Twitter rolled out their new subscription service for $7.99 per month. The social media giant is also cracking down on impersonation and parody accounts, which may be why it is more difficult for users change their display names.

Comedian Kathy Griffin was recently banned from Twitter for changing her name to "Elon Musk", thus violating the impersonation policy.

A recent internal document from Twitter also claimed that daily usership skyrocketed in the wake of the Tesla CEO's acquisition of the platform.

In the first full week of Musk's private ownership, daily active user growth crossed 250 million, which was reportedly an all-time high.

"Twitter user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced," Musk wrote on Sunday. "And these are very early days. As Twitter becomes by far the most reliable source of truth, it will be indispensable."

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.