Elon Musk parties at Halloween bash while Twitter layoffs loom

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted partying at the biggest costume event of the year — Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash — while rumors swirl that he has ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter.

Musk donned detailed red and black armor while channeling his inner warrior.

He brought his mother Maye as a guest. She was dressed in a black gothic costume with a fringed dress underneath a long leather jacket.

Maye topped off her look with red laced boots, black statement earrings and shades of red for her makeup.

Musk also took to Twitter to post a photo with his mother and captioned it, "Halloween with my Mom."

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" has made numerous changes since his Twitter takeover.

The latest included a plan to charge $20 a month for verification on the social media platform.

His move to charge for Twitter verification received much criticism, including from author Stephen King.

King fought back against the idea on Monday, writing, "$20 a month to keep my blue check? F--- that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron."

"We need to pay the bills somehow!" Musk replied. "Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?"

Musk then tweeted on Tuesday with an update: "Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls---. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."

The billionaire’s comments come on the heels of reports that he has ordered cuts across Twitter with some departments being affected more than others.

Twitter currently has approximately 7,500 staff members, and the New York Times reported that some managers have been asked to come up with lists of employees to let go.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.