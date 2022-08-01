'DC League of Super-Pets' earns top spot in opening weekend, brings in $23 million

The animated "DC League of Super-Pets" film opened in theaters across North America this weekend and raked in $23 million across more than 4,300 locations, studio estimates revealed on Sunday.

The film, a superhero spinoff about Superman’s dog, captured slightly less than what was expected, but still brought in enough to beat out Jordan Peele’s "Nope" for the top spot.

Analysts predicted "DC League of Super-Pets" would bring in $25 million, a significant drop-off from other animated movie openings this summer. In June, "Lightyear" had $50.6 million in what was considered an underwhelming opening weekend for the $200 million film. And "Minions: The Rise of Gru" earned $107 million in its first three days in early July.

"DC League of Super-Pets" is more comparable to the $23 million opening for the film, "The Bad Guys," which collected $23 million in its first weekend and has brought in around $97 million domestically. But "Super-Pets" far outearned the $6.3 million debut for "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank" that hit theaters several weeks ago.

Factoring in the $18.4 million from international showings, the film has already grossed $41.4 million globally.

"Super-Pets" features the voices of a number of big Hollywood stars, including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves and Kate McKinnon.

Universal’s "Nope" took second place in its second weekend in theaters, falling 57% from last weekend's debut and earning an additional $18.6 million. "Nope" has grossed $80.6 million in North America and will hit international theaters on August 12.

'Thor: Love and Thunder" came in third place in its fourth weekend, earning $13.1 million, which brought its domestic total to $301.5 million. The film's global total now sits at $662 million, even without a release in China.

In its fifth weekend, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" finished in fourth place with $10.9 million. It has captured $710.4 million globally.

And "Top Gun: Maverick," secured the fifth spot after making an additional $8.2 million in its 10th weekend, increasing its domestic total to $650.1 million.

The domestic box office is showing signs of slowing down heading into August, which is not uncommon. But some big movies are still to be released, including Sony's "Bullet Train" starring Brad Pitt. This film will hit theaters next weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.