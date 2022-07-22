Amazon spends $465 million for first season of 'Lord of the Rings' spinoff series

Amazon is betting big on its new series, which is billed as the most expensive television show of all time. It has reportedly invested $465 million on the first season.

The streaming platform is estimated to have spent $58 million per episode throughout the debut season.

"Rings of Power," a spinoff of "Lord of the Rings," has been highly anticipated since its first teaser trailer was released during the Super Bowl. The teaser received the highest number of views for any Super Bowl trailer.

Amazon will spend a projected $1 billion on the new show over the course of five seasons, Time reported.

Netflix’s "Stranger Things" comes in second to "Rings of Power," costing around $30 million per episode.

Prime Video released the trailer Friday afternoon and has already garnered nearly 11.5 million views within the first several hours. The show will be released on the streaming platform in September.

"Rings of Power" is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth's history, well before "Lord of the Rings." This series will feature familiar faces and new actors specifically chosen for the spinoff series.

Morfydd Clark will play young Galadriel, who Cate Blanchett played in the "Lord of the Rings" films.

Ahead of the main teaser's release, Clark attended 2022 Comic-Con International in San Diego Friday.

Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne reportedly went through the "Lord of the Rings" books to find any mention of the Second Age when writing the show.