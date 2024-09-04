Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Published

Country star Zac Brown selling Georgia lake house for $3.25 million amid messy divorce

Brown married Kelly Yazdi in August 2023 and they announced their separation late last year

Zac Brown has put his lake house, located outside of Atlanta, on the market for $3.25 million. 

"This has been an incredible home for me and my family," the "Homegrown" singer said in a video shared by the seller, Katie McGuirk of Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate. "Being this close to Atlanta, but it feels like you’re private and a world away, which is great. Sad to let it go, but excited for some new memories to fill up the place. Served me and my family well, so I know the next one will really enjoy it." 

Brown bought the home in 2020 for $1.8 million, according to the Robb Report.

Zac Brown's lake house and inset of him performing

Zac Brown has put his seven-bedroom Georgia lake house on the market for $3.25 million.  (Natasha Moustache/WireImage; BMEDIA / Getty Images)

Set on Lake Lanier in Cumming, Georgia, the seven-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home has a primary suite and breakfast room with a fireplace, a screened porch with lake views, a gym and sauna, and a home theater. 

Outside, a detached boathouse has two bays for climate-controlled boat storage. 

The dock behind the home has a party deck, two hydro boat lifts and jet ski lifts. 

Lake Lanier

The home is on Lake Lanier.  (BMEDIA / Fox News)

Deck with lake view

The dock behind the home has a party deck, two hydro boat lifts and jet ski lifts.  (BMEDIA / Fox News)

The home is 9,448 square feet and sits on nearly an acre of land. It has a gourmet kitchen, vaulted living room, a primary suite on the main level with vaulted ceilings and two walk-in closets. 

vaulted living room

Brown bought the home in 2020 for $1.8 million, according to the Robb Report. (BMEDIA / Fox News)

Three more bedrooms and a library are located upstairs, and the terrace level has two more bedrooms, a bar, a stone fireplace and a rec room. 

balcony overlooking living room

The home is 9,448 square feet and sits on nearly an acre of land.  (BMEDIA / Fox News)

fireplace in living room

The terrace level of the home has two more bedrooms, a bar, a stone fireplace and a rec room.  (BMEDIA / Fox News)

couches and white rug

Three more bedrooms and a library are located upstairs. (BMEDIA / Fox News)

The sale comes months after Brown and wife Kelly Yazdi announced they were separating after just four months of marriage. 

"Our mutual respect for one another remains," the former couple said in a December statement shared with Fox News Digital. "We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

Zac Brown with Kelly Yazdi

Brown and Kelly Yazdi announced they were separating in December 2023 after just four months of marriage. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC / Getty Images)

Brown and Yazdi married in August 2023. He was previously married to Shelly Brown, with whom he shares five children. 

His divorce from Yazdi has since turned nasty with him filing for a temporary restraining order against her over a social media post. 

Brown filed for an emergency restraining order, injunctive relief and damages "arising out of several past and threatened violations" of a confidentiality agreement that Yazdi had signed on May 17. The Georgia court granted the restraining order, meaning Yazdi would be required to remove the Instagram posts that allegedly violated the confidentiality agreement, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

Yazdi fired back against the allegations on social media. 

"No one – not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce," she wrote in a statement shared to TikTok

Zac Brown on stage with guitar

Brown scored commercial success with the hit song "Chicken Fried."  (Natasha Moustache/WireImage / Getty Images)

Brown is the lead singer of country's Zac Brown Band. The award-winning group has released seven studio albums, two live albums and one greatest hits album, and earned massive commercial success with the hit song "Chicken Fried." 

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report. 