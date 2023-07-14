Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista: 90s modeling icons' massive fortunes

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington were among the elite group of models who dominated the fashion industry in the 1990s.

The four runway icons and their legendary careers will be explored in the upcoming Apple+ documentary series "The Super Models," which is set to premiere on Sept. 20.

The four-part documentary will feature interviews with Crawford, Campbell, Evangelista and Turlington as they reflect on their career origins in the 1980s and how they joined forces to rise to the pinnacle of the modeling world.

In addition, "The Super Models" will highlight the women's post-modeling business ventures and charitable pursuits.

"Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess," reads the documentary's official synopsis.

"As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women's roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow."

From the most lucrative days of their modeling careers and beyond, the foursome have amassed immense personal fortunes.

Here's a look at the original It-Girls' earnings from modeling and other endeavors.

Cindy Crawford

After cementing her status as one of the world's most successful models and launching several companies following her retirement from the industry in 2000, Cindy Crawford is worth a staggering $225 million, per Forbes.

In 2004, Crawford, 57, and cosmetic doctor Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh created the skincare line Meaningful Beauty for the California-based, direct-to-consumer company Gunty-Renker.

The line debuted on QVC with updated packaging and formulas targeted at the Millennial generation rolling out to Ulta Beauty, Amazon and QVC in 2017. Crawford and Sebagh launched the Meaningful Beauty haircare line in 2021.

In 2005, Crawford launched the Cindy Crawford Home Collection furniture line, which is sold at the furniture retail chains Raymour & Flanigan and Rooms To Go. She teamed up with JC Penney in 2009 to launch Cindy Crawford Style, a lifestyle line comprised of home furnishings and accessories.

Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber partnered with music executive Irving Azoff and his wife Shelli, United Talent Agency agent Jay Sures, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Jeff Shell and real estate developer Mike Meldman to purchase the iconic Beverly Hills deli Nate N' Als.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell launched her trailblazing career at the age of 15 and has since earned a fortune worth $80 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

In a 2020 interview with The Sunday Times' Style magazine, Campbell told the outlet, "I don't like the word 'retire'. If I don't wanna do it anymore, I just won't do it."

Campbell, 53, has continued modeling and recently hit the runway at the Off-White autumn/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in March.

In addition to modeling, Campbell released her R&B album "Baby Woman" in 1994, hosted the reality show "The Face" from 2013 to 2014 and starred on the Fox series "Empire" in 2015.

Campbell was also one of the first models to launch a perfume line. She has released 25 fragrances since founding her eponymous line in 1999 in partnership with Proctor & Gamble.

In January, Campbell debuted her first MasterClass in which she teaches modeling fundamentals and self-confidence.

In 2005, Campbell founded the non-profit organizations We Love Brazil and Fashion For Relief.

Christy Turlington

Since being discovered at age 14, Christy Turlington has built an illustrious modeling career resulting in a net worth of $40 million, per celebritynetworth.com.

Turlington continues to make occasional appearance in campaigns and on the runway. In 2021, she walked for Fendi's Spring-Summer collection during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

In the late 1990s, she launched her Nuala yoga clothing line with Puma and founded the Ayurvedic skincare business Sundãri, which she sold in 2003.

Turlington also created the non-profit organization Every Mother Counts, which works to provide access to maternity care for women around the world and end preventable pregancy-related deaths.

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista coined what is widely considered the most famous phrase in modeling history when she told Vogue magazine in 1990, "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day." True to her word, the supermodel leveraged her lucrative career into a fortune of $40 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Evangelista retired from modeling in 1999 but made a comeback in 2003. She has since appeared occasionally on magazine covers and in campaigns and runway shows.

In 2021, Evangelista alleged that she had been "brutally disfigured" by a botched Coolsculpting procedure and said that she had become a recluse as a result.

She subsequently filed a lawsuit against CoolSculpting’s parent company , Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages.

Evangelista revealed that the lawsuit had been settled in July 2022. In September of that year, she made her return to the runway when she closed out the Fendi show during New York Fashion Week. It was her first runway appearance since 2008.

In 2016, Evangelista was appointed the Creative Director and Vice President of the Erasa Skin Care brand.