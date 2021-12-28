What is Cindy Crawford's net worth?

While Cindy Crawford rose to popularity as one of the first supermodels, she cemented her wealth with the creation of Meaningful Beauty.

Crawford, 55, launched the beauty brand in 2004 alongside marketing firm Guthy-Renker. Crawford owns 50% of the brand, while Guthy-Renker owns the other 50%.

After 17 years, the beauty mogul's net worth is estimated to be $225 million, according to Forbes.

At the time she launched the brand, Crawford had been replaced as the face of Revlon's skincare products. She set out to create her own brand and marketed her skincare regimen as anti-aging products.

"It was time for me to do my own thing," Crawford told Forbes. "I wanted to have skin in the game—no pun intended. I loved knowing that in success, I would benefit."

Crawford and Gunthy-Renker used infomercials to sell the skincare line. After five years, Meaningful Beauty was the marketing firm's second-largest beauty brand, according to Forbes.

Since the rise of social media, Crawford has switched gears on how she promotes her products. She now uses her personal Instagram account and the brand's Instagram account to directly reach her consumers.

She promotes her products to her 5.8 million followers and Meaningful Beauty's roughly 72,000 followers.

The brand, which is worth around $400 million, has brought in more than $100 million a year in annual revenue for the past 10 years, Forbes reported.