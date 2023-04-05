Cher selling Malibu mansion for $75M after slashing price by $10M

Cher is selling her spacious Malibu mansion for $75 million after dropping the price.

Originally listed for $85 million, the Italian Renaissance-style estate, built in 1999, is located on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The main house is roughly 13,200 square feet with arched windows and doors facing the ocean.

The listing for the home highlights its unique features, such as limestone and marble imported from Italy and France, hand-wrought bronze doors, and custom hardware and tiles from Spain and Morocco.

The home has a total of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with the primary suite featuring a meditation room and two closets, one of which doubles as a panic room. The primary bathroom is designed like a hammam with Turkish wood screens.

There is also a separate gatehouse (which can function as a guest house) infinity pool and a tennis court.

The "Believe" singer bought the property in 1989 for $2.95 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, and she had previously listed it for $45 million in 2009, according to Realtor.com.

The house, which took nearly five years to build, was inspired by Venice, Italy, Cher previously told the WSJ. "From every room, there is an ocean view," she added.

The Oscar-winner said she often entertained in the home, hosting "intimate dinners in the family dining room" and larger "tented parties in the courtyard and pool area."

The house also includes a home theater and indoor-outdoor gym on its lower level.

Robert Kass and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates listed the home. Kass said Cher’s home is "iconic" and "Everyone knows that house. It’s at the end of the bluff, so no one is on the right side."

Cher, 76, recently made her red-carpet debut with her 37-year-old boyfriend at Versace's Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles.