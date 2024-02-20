Cate Blanchett's Australia home hitting the auction block

Cate Blanchett's Australian home is hitting the auction block on March 9.

Blanchett – who is an Australian native – and her husband, Andrew Upton, reportedly purchased the home in 2006. Per the listing, the home has a price guide of between $1.47 million and $1.6 million.

The home is located in Prahran, a suburb of Melbourne, and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open-floor plan home is gated, offering privacy for future residents.

The two-story home is described as a "tranquil oasis" with its own private garden and deck. Blanchett and Upton's former home borders Victoria Gardens, which is a nearly 5-acre park located in Prahran.

Reps for Blanchett did not immediately respond to Fox Business' requests for comment.

BILLY JOEL LISTS NEW YORK ESTATE FOR $49 MILLION

Blanchett and Upton have quite a love story. In 2015, the Academy Award-winning actress was a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show, where she revealed that she immediately knew she wanted to marry her now-husband.

"He turned to me, we were in bed, as you are after three days, and he said. 'Cate.' And I thought, 'S---, he’s gonna ask me to marry him and I’m gonna have to say yes,'" she recalled at the time. "And then he said, 'No, I'm hungry. Do you want to go get something to eat?'"

Upton, a playwright, proposed to Blanchett 21 days after their first date.

"But then he asked me after about 21 days and I said yes. I cooked him the worst meal," Blanchett recalled. "I somehow decided that to stuff a trout with walnuts and goat cheese would be a good idea. He ate it, and then he asked me to marry him. So, clearly he was ... I don’t know, hallucinating. He realized I couldn’t cook."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The "Ocean's 8" actress said at the time that a way to a man's heart is through his stomach. "No, you give them food poisoning," Blanchett joked. "They're delirious, and then you've got them."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Blanchett and Upton tied the knot in 1997. The couple share four children: Dashiell, 22, Roman, 19, and Ignatius, 16 and the couple adopted their daughter, Edith, 8, in 2015.