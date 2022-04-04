Adam Carolla sheds light on Will Smith, blasts Hollywood as 'some of the worst' people in the world

Comedian Adam Carolla joined "Varney & Co." Monday to discuss spirituality in Hollywood after Will Smith’s incident at the Academy Awards shone a light on the hypocrisy that engulfs the business.



"You see a lot of spirituality, but not a lot of religion," Carolla said about the industry he knows far too well. Carolla himself is a comedian, radio personality, actor and podcaster, known best for hosting ‘The Adam Carolla Show.’



But being lectured on taking the moral high ground by the biggest names in Hollywood isn’t a new phenomenon, Carolla told FOX Business.



"I was done with more lectures coming at me from Hollywood 20 years ago, but that's what they do," he told host Stuart Varney.



"They’re some of the worst, narcissistic people in the world, and then they put a pin on with a rainbow on it and somehow all is forgiven," the comedian jabbed.



The criticism of the industry comes after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on live television for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock was presenting an award at the 94th Academy Award ceremony when Smith charged toward the stage, slapped Rock across the face, and proceeded with profanity-laced comments.

The incident ignited an uproar on the internet, welcoming mixed reviews from those at the awards and viewers at home as Smith went on to win the award for Best Actor later that night.

"You know, there's the court and then there's the court of public opinion," Carolla said.

The comedian went on to explain that Smith’s "reputation is tarnished" and that his actions will "live forever" despite the actor not (yet) facing tangible consequences.

Smith has since resigned from the Academy, drafting a lengthy apology to his fellow stars and host Chris Rock.

Netflix has also paused some of the actor’s projects that were set to hit the streaming service.