Will Smith's net worth: $350 million — and other numbers that matter

Actor Will Smith’s hard and unexpected slap of comedian Chris Rock's face during the Oscars' live broadcast on Sunday night is continuing to reverberate.

After outrage from many corners, Smith apologized on Monday. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

WILL SMITH'S VIOLENT SLAP OF CHRIS ROCK STILL STINGS FOR CONCERNED EDUCATORS, PARENTS

Smith walked on stage from his front-row seat and smacked Rock after the latter made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

Some 16.62 million people watched the Sunday night broadcast of the Oscars this year. That reportedly makes the 2022 Oscars the second-least-watched Academy Awards show since Nielsen began tracking total viewers in the mid-1970s.

Before last year (which was a thinned-down version because of COVID), the audience had never fallen below 20 million viewers.

APPLE CEO TIM COOK CELEBRATES HISTORIC OSCAR WINS FOR ‘CODA’

Below are some specific (and in some cases, head-spinning) numbers associated with Will Smith.

$9.3 billion — This is the amount that Will Smith's films have grossed at the global box office, according to IMDb (Internet Movie Database).

$3.86 billion — Smith’s top 5 highest grossing films earned about $3.86 billion, according to compilations from Screenrant. The films include "Aladdin" (2019) at $1.05 billion, "Independence Day" (1996) at $817.4 million, "Suicide Squad" (2016) at $746.8 million, "Hancock" (2008) at $629.4 million, and "Men in Black 3" (2012) at $624 million.

$350 million — Smith’s estimated net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

61.9 million — Smith’s Instagram page boasts 61.9 million followers as of today. (Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s account has 11.7 million followers.)

95, 74, 53, 11, 3, and 2 — Smith’s filmography stats include 95 soundtrack credits; 74 credits as actor; 53 credits as producer; 11 credits as composer; 3 credits as writer; and 2 credits as director, according to Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

85 and 181 — Smith has earned 85 entertainment-related awards and 181 nominations, according to IMDb. Among the 4 Academy Award wins and nominations is Smith's win of an Oscar this year in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role category for "King Richard."

148 and 6 — The number of episodes of the hit TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Smith's star vehicle into TV and later film. It ran for 6 seasons — from Sept. 10, 1990, to May 20, 1996.

53 — Smith is 53 years old. He was born Sept. 25, 1968.

25 — Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will celebrate 25 years of marriage this December. They married in 1997 and had their first child, Jaden, in 1998. Their daughter, Willow, was born in 2000. In 2021, Smith said the couple decided to "no longer be monogamous," according to reports. (Smith has another son, Trey Smith, from his first marriage.)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

9 — The Smiths have owned at least 9 homes across the globe over the course of their marriage, according to House Beautiful in September 2021. Among the properties are a $42 million mansion in Calabasas, California; a $13.5 million beach house in Hawaii, and a $2.5 million motor home.