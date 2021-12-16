Carole Baskin drops lawsuit against Netflix over 'Tiger King' sequel

Carole Baskin is no longer putting up a fight against Netflix over its Season 2 of " Tiger King ."

The Big Cat Rescue owner and her husband, Howard Baskin, recently dropped the lawsuit they filed against Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions.

An attorney for the Baskins gave notice of their "voluntary dismissal" of the legal action on Dec. 15, court documents obtained by Fox Business reveal.

According to Deadline, a judge has since signed off on the dismissal "without prejudice."

"Tiger King 2" was created by the original "Tiger King" directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. The lawsuit was initially filed on Nov. 1. In court papers, Carole previously called attention to the "hate mail" she received after "Tiger King" first aired in 2020. She claimed she received over three hours of "harassing and threatening voice mails" on her personal cell phone alone.

"Because of ‘Tiger King 1,’ I believe that millions of its viewers believe me to be a murderer. This damage to my reputation not only causes me emotional distress but also has adversely impacted my ability to advocate for big cats," she wrote.

Carole went on to argue that she was "shocked" to see herself and Howard featured in the Netflix trailer for Season 2 of "Tiger King." She said because documents she previously signed limited the use of the "Tiger King" Season 1 footage from being used again, she "felt some comfort in knowing that - no matter how odious Tiger King 2 might be - there would not be any of our film footage included."

In September, Carole slammed the sequel in an interview with Fox Business, claiming when Chaiklin approached her about wanting to "clear the air" about the first season, she told the producer to "lose my number."

Carole previously called out Netflix and the docuseries directors for overexaggerating the alleged feud between her and her on-screen rival, Joe Exotic , whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

"There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal," she added to Fox Business.

"Tiger King" became a global sensation in 2020, with 64 million households tuning in. Although it launched the big cat enthusiast into stardom, it also resulted in viewers questioning if she played a role in the mysterious disappearance and death of her first husband Don Lewis. She has vehemently denied the claims .

Earlier this year, Baskin told Fox News in an exclusive interview that she was left feeling "betrayed" by the streamer and the show creators.

"They totally lied to us about what their end product was going to be," she said. "The whole premise behind [the show] was that it was a feud. For a feud, you have to have two people that are feuding. I've never had a conversation with Joe. I've never even spoken to him."

Attorneys for Netflix and Royal Goode Productions did not immediately return Fox Business' request for comment.