Carmen Electra films Kim Kardashian lingerie campaign with fellow '90s icon Jenny McCarthy: 'just had a blast'

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy ruled MTV as the "Singled Out" queens.

Decades after their hosting stints on one of cable television's most popular extreme dating shows, McCarthy and Electra stripped down for a sultry SKIMS photo shoot.

Electra was ecstatic to get back in front of the camera, and told Fox News Digital that Kim Kardashian was "a genius" for not only her marketing skills, but also for creating "a message for women to be fearless."

"She's such a businesswoman. I love that," Electra said. "She came up with this concept that makes a lot of sense because Jenny and I have worked together so many times in the past, and we just had a blast."

Connecting with McCarthy once again was another cherry on top.

"We just get along so well, and I just adore her," Electra said. "She's so much fun. When I was told, you know, it was Jenny, I said, 'That's perfect.'"

McCarthy echoed similar sentiments, and said in a release, "The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing! It felt like we were back in the '90s, and years later we're still having fun!"

Former "Baywatch" beauty Electra listed off a number of ways she wears her SKIMS, with everything from layering pieces with denim to lounging on the beach in the latest from the swimwear brand.

Kardashian's "solutionwear" label she founded in 2019 helped her nab a spot on Forbes' richest self-made women in America list this year, where the reality star was listed with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

SKIMS is valued at $3.2 billion.

Electra, 51, is also keeping busy with her OnlyFans account, and recently told Fox News Digital about why she joined, and one of the most requested photos from her millions of fans.

"At first I wasn't sure if it was something I wanted to do, but I really looked into it and I realized I could be my own boss," Electra said. "I love being a part of OnlyFans because I shoot when I want to shoot. I have creative control of doing whatever I want to do."

She said she loves connecting with fans whether through chatting or photos and videos, but lately she has received an influx of one specific inquiry.

"It's funny to me because I get a lot of requests for my feet, and it cracks me up," Electra said. "People want to see feet."

Fans have flocked to the subscription-based site to get a chance to interact with their favorite celebrities, which also include Donna D'Errico , Denise Richards and Richards' daughter, Sami Sheen.

Electra can't quite put her finger on the foot fetish phenomenon, but she will happily oblige with a photo or two showing off her pedicure.

"There's just this wild obsession with feet. So, of course. Yes, OK, great; do you want to see my feet? I'll just grab my phone," Electra said, relaying how easy it is for her to share on the site.

"That's what I like. I use my phone. I don't think anyone wants to see that super professional photos. They want to see you."

She added, "So I'll just do a video of my feet and think of something … try to come up with different ideas of how you can show your feet, or ask them, ‘How would you like to see my feet?'"