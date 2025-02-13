Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity Homes
Published

Britney Spears' former LA mansion hits the market for nearly $8M

The 'Baby One More Time' singer bought the home in 2007 after her divorce from Kevin Federline

Britney Spears’ former home in the heart of Beverly Hills has hit the market for just under $8 million. 

The "Gimme More" singer bought the property in 2007 following her divorce from her second husband, Kevin Federline, and sold it five years later for $2.1 million in May 2012, real estate records show.

The recently renovated six-bedroom, seven-bath home carries a price tag of $7,999,995, which includes murals by renowned painter Maria Trimbell, a sound-proof music studio/screening room, saltwater swimming pool and Jacuzzi, all nestled in a community with a 24-hour guarded gate. 

Britney Spears' former home

Britney Spears’ former home in the heart of Beverly Hills has hit the market for just under $8 million. (Simon Berlyn; Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp / Getty Images)

"This one-of-a-kind estate and former celebrity haven, exudes timeless allure within the prestigious 24-hour guard-gated enclave of The Summit above Beverly Hills," agent Ben Salem of Compass said of the home on Summit Circle. "Recently reimagined inside and out, this secluded retreat atop Mulholland Drive offers unparalleled tranquility. Renowned artist Maria Trimbell’s breathtaking murals grace both the interior and exterior, adding a distinctive artistic touch to this exceptional residence."

House's living room

The home is located in the heart of Beverly Hills. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

A living room in the home

The home carries a price tag of $7,999,995. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

The 7,453-square-foot home also has double-height ceilings, five oversized bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets, a sixth bedroom with a private entrance, a gourmet kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, warming drawers, a wine fridge, an ice maker and a built-in barbecue area. 

Dining room

The home is ideal for entertaining. (Simon Berlyn  / Fox News)

Another living room

Britney Spears owned the home from 2007 until 2012. (Simon Berlyn  / Fox News)

The kitchen

The home has a modern kitchen. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

bathroom

Luxury bathroom inside the home. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

A saltwater pool and Jacuzzi await the owner on hot days. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

Backyard patio and pool

The home has a spacious outdoors for entertaining. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

Bedroom

The home has six bedrooms. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

A large crystal chandelier is a focal point of the home that can be seen from the first floor entryway and from a second-floor balcony. 

In early January, Spears shared that she was one of thousands who were forced to evacuate from her current home in Thousand Oaks, northwest of Beverly Hills, as wildfires raged through the area. 

Living room with chandelier and blue wall

Britney Spears bought the home following her divorce from Kevin Federline. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

screening room

The house has a home theater. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

White bedroom

The home has six bedrooms. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

veranda

The seller referred to the home as a "secluded retreat atop Mulholland Drive." (Simon Berlyn  / Fox News)

"I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!!" the "Piece of Me" singer wrote on her Instagram at the time. 

Spears' former Beverly Hills home previously sold for $6.1 million in 2021.