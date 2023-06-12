Expand / Collapse search
Bret Michaels sells Los Angeles mansion for $6.2M

Poison frontman bought home in 2020 for $4.7M

How rocker Bret Michaels continued to grow his brand

Bret Michaels has sold his Calabasas, California, home for $6.25 million.

The Poison frontman purchased the home in November 2020 for $4.7 million.

The mansion, which is located in the gated community of The Oaks, is 5,950 square feet and has two large family rooms.

Bret Michaels Calabasas home

Bret Michaels sold his Calabasas home for $6.2 million. (Re/MAX/Getty Images / Fox News)

Michaels' former estate has an outdoor pool, spa and cabana. It is located on a mountainside that offers views of the city below and mountains in the distance. There is also a nearby golf course.

Inside the home is an office space, additional rooms and a detached gym.

Pool

The backyard of the home features a pool and spa. (Re/MAX / Fox News)

Cabana

Bret Michaels' former home also has a cabana. (Re/MAX / Fox News)

Jordan Cohen, Re/MAX realtor and author of "The Agent's Edge," described the interiors as "extensively re-imagined."

The home has unobstructed views of Calabasas, which is near Los Angeles and home to many celebrities.

Ahead of Michaels' 60th birthday in March, the singer opened up about overcoming significant health problems throughout his life.

"I feel more passionate and just as excited as ever," he said about hitting the milestone birthday. "I feel more energetic and grateful."

Kitchen

An inside shot of the kitchen in Bret Michaels' former home. (Re/MAX / Fox News)

Office

The home has an office space with an electric fireplace. (Re/MAX / Fox News)

"With all of the crazy diabetes and the brain hemorrhage, I’ve been through a lot of adversity, and I’m still here," the Poison rocker told USA Today in March.

Living with Type 1 diabetes since he was a child, Michaels also suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent heart and kidney surgery in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

Despite the medical complications he has faced, Michaels is not giving up his passions.

Pool table

Michaels' former home features a game room with a pool table. (Re/MAX / Fox News)

"It’s called adapting. So, obviously, I’m not going to be trying out for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year, but I can go play flag football with my friends," he says of modifications to his lifestyle.

"I adapt and change with what my body can do. There is no magic pill. I am like a true muscle car – still fast, still fun to ride, but I just need a little more maintenance."