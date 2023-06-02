Billy Joel ending New York City residency after selling 1.6 million tickets

It’s an end of an era for the iconic musician Billy Joel.

The "Movin’ Out" singer will conclude his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.

Joel, 74, announced his last performance at the popular venue will be in July 2024.

The music legend has performed at the New York City residency for 10 years and will end with his 150th concert, according to the Associated Press.

"It’s hard to believe we’ve been able to do this for 10 years," Joel said at a news conference with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday. "I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number."

The "Piano Man" singer started his record-breaking residency in January 2014. At the time, he said he'd play one show every month for "as long as the demand continues."

During his decade-long run, Joel racked up 1.6 million in ticket sales at Madison Square Garden.

Joel broke several records in 2015, including "most consecutive performances by any artist" and "most lifetime performances by any artists." He was recognized for both achievements with banners that continue to hang at the New York City venue.

"There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG," said Mayor Adams.

"For more than 50 years, Billy’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all."

Joel took to Instagram Thursday to announce that he had added the first of his final 10 monthly residency shows at MSG on October 20.

He has had 33 Top 40 hits, including three No. 1s — "It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me," "We Didn’t Start the Fire" and "Tell Her About It." Joel has had four No. 1 albums, including "52nd Street" and "River of Dreams."

The "Uptown Girl" crooner has won six Grammys and received a Grammy Legend Award in 1990. Joel was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992.

The news of his historic residency ending comes after he listed his New York estate for $49 million last month. Joel reportedly purchased the Long Island home in 2002 for $22.5 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.