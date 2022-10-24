Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter makes $80K bid for diamond earrings at art gala

Blue Ivy Carter ultimately lost the bidding war to Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez, who won the diamond earrings for $105K

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 21

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Blue Ivy Carter, the 10-year-old daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, placed an $80,000 bid at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles.

The child bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings Saturday, shocking auctioneers Keke Palmer, an actress, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, a businesswoman and Blue Ivy's grandmother.

Video on social media showed Blue Ivy jumping up to place the bid under the supervision of her famous parents. She ended up getting into a bidding war with Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and her husband.

Split image of the earrings and Blue Ivy bidding

Blue Ivy Carter bids on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, 2022. (Instagram/exquisitemo)

Rodriguez posted a video of her husband, Melvin Rodriguez, bidding on the earrings. He went back and forth several times with Blue Ivy until ultimately winning the jewelry for $105,000. Rodriguez showed off the large diamond earrings on Instagram.

KENDRA SCOTT REVEALS HOW DOLLY PARTON INSPIRED HER TO BECOME ONE OF THE RICHEST SELF-MADE WOMEN IN AMERICA

The theme of the gala was "Harlem Nights," celebrating fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Bidding war involving Blue Ivy

Monique Rodriguez's husband Melvin bids against Blue Ivy for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings. (Instagram/exquisitemo)

Blue Ivy is not a newcomer to making high auction bids. 

In 2018, when she was just 6 years old, she bid $19,000 on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier at that year's Wearable Art Gala.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyonce

Blue Ivy Carter, the 10-year-old daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, placed an $80,000 bid at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

She ended up being outbid by filmmaker Tyler Perry who won the art at $20,000.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ‘MIDNIGHTS’ ALBUM CRASHES SPOTIFY, LEAVING FANS SHOCKED; NEARLY 8,000 OUTAGES REPORTED

Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings once worn by Beyoncé

The pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that Blue Ivy Carter was bidding on. She lost the bidding war to founder of Mielle Organics Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin, whose winning bid was $105,000. (Instagram/exquisitemo)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, she did not go home empty-handed. 

Vanity Fair reports Blue Ivy bid on a 36" x 36" piece of art composed of deconstructed law books from Indiana and medical books from California. 

Blue Ivy won the art for $10,000.