Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter makes $80K bid for diamond earrings at art gala

Blue Ivy Carter, the 10-year-old daughter of musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, placed an $80,000 bid at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles.

The child bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings Saturday, shocking auctioneers Keke Palmer, an actress, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, a businesswoman and Blue Ivy's grandmother.

Video on social media showed Blue Ivy jumping up to place the bid under the supervision of her famous parents. She ended up getting into a bidding war with Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and her husband.

Rodriguez posted a video of her husband, Melvin Rodriguez, bidding on the earrings. He went back and forth several times with Blue Ivy until ultimately winning the jewelry for $105,000. Rodriguez showed off the large diamond earrings on Instagram.

The theme of the gala was "Harlem Nights," celebrating fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Blue Ivy is not a newcomer to making high auction bids.

In 2018, when she was just 6 years old, she bid $19,000 on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier at that year's Wearable Art Gala.

She ended up being outbid by filmmaker Tyler Perry who won the art at $20,000.

However, she did not go home empty-handed.

Vanity Fair reports Blue Ivy bid on a 36" x 36" piece of art composed of deconstructed law books from Indiana and medical books from California.

Blue Ivy won the art for $10,000.