Beatles legend Paul McCartney named Britain's first billionaire musician

Paul McCartney is Britain's first billionaire musician – and the first billionaire Beatle.

According to The Sunday Times' annual Rich List, McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell's, net worth sits at one billion pounds ($1.27 billion). Paul's 2023 Got Back tour and Beyoncé covering The Beatles' "Blackbird" on her "Cowboy Carter" album contributed to his rise in revenue, according to the outlet.

The Beatles also released "Now And Then" in November and it skyrocketed to the top of the music charts in the U.S., the U.K. and other countries.

PRINCE GUITAR, MCCARTNEY BEATLES LYRICS COME UP FOR AUCTION

The Sunday Times credits 50 million pounds of the couple's net worth to Nancy, who is the daughter of the late U.S. trucking tycoon Mike Shevell.

In 2020, Forbes listed the singer/songwriter among the highest-earning celebrities in the world, ranking at 91, tied with Oprah Winfrey, boxer Canelo Alvarez and NBA player Damian Lillard.

According to Forbes, McCartney earned $37 million in 2019 and grossed more than $100 million on solo shows during that time.

McCartney found fame in the 1960s as a member of the Beatles, alongside John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, who joined in 1962.

The iconic band stayed together for only eight years but released 12 studio albums during that time. Some of their top songs include "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "Yesterday" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

Once the band broke up, McCartney was the first Beatle to release a solo album, called "McCartney," in 1970.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In total, McCartney has released 17 studio albums, according to Forbes. His most recent album, "Egypt Station," was released in 2018.

Aside from making money from his albums and performances, McCartney owns a company called MPL Communications, which he founded in 1969. The music publishing company controls the rights to more than 25,000 songs, according to a 2019 report from Billboard .

MPL owns McCartney’s songs from after his time with the Beatles as well as songs by Buddy Holly, Fats Waller and Bessie Smith, Billboard reported.

Out of the newspaper's 350 richest people in the U.K., McCartney was ranked 165th. Gopi Hinduja and his family took the number-one spot and are estimated to be worth about 37 billion pounds.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other high-profile names included on the list was Elton John, who is estimated to be worth 470 million pounds and King Charles, who is worth 610 million pounds, according to the outlet.