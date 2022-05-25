Beatle Ringo Starr to auction off NFT digital artwork: ‘Spreading peace and love in the metaverse’

Ringo Starr is drumming up some digital dollars with his NFT collection.

Julien’s Auctions recently announced it is kicking off an exclusive auction offering one-of-a-kind digital works of art with its accompanying signed canvas prints created by the artist, making him the first member of the Fab Four to do so.

The auction, "Ringo Starr NFT Collection – The Creative Mind of a Beatle," will take place Monday, June 13. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Lotus Foundation, which supports charitable projects "aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas," including cancer, homelessness and animals in need, among others.

"I only ever wanted to be a drummer, yet you never know where a new idea or path will lead you," the 81-year-old said in a statement to FOX Business. "This new technology is so far out it’s inspired me, and I loved creating these NFTs combining my art and music. Who’d have thought I would be spreading peace and love in the metaverse?"

The collection features five original art pieces made by Starr, including two paintings, one self-portrait and two hybrid works. Each piece will also come with an audio recording of Starr performing an original composition inspired by the piece on the drums.

Ownership of the NFT grants the owner access to join Starr on a virtual tour of his digital gallery experience, RingoLand. All the winning bidders can also join Starr in this virtual hangout created by Spatial.io on web, VR or mobile via private invitation after the auction. Each of the 20 NFTs has a starting bid of $1,000.

The musician took to social media to announce the auction.

"I am excited to join this digital art community and look forward to continuing to learn and build in Web3," said Starr. "I’ve been doing art for many, many years, with paint, stencils, digitally, spin art … I’m honored to be part of this community."

"It’s really important to have a platform to display your art and to be in control of how it is shared and appreciated," he added.

The metaverse has been depicted as the internet brought to life or at least rendered in 3D. Mark Zuckerberg has described it as a "virtual environment" you can go inside — instead of just looking at it on a screen. Essentially, it’s a world of endless, interconnected virtual communities where people can meet, work and play, using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

Starr is gearing up to kick off a North American tour, beginning with back-to-back shows in Ontario Friday, May 27-28. The tour will continue into June with 20 shows and pick back up in September for another 19 dates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.