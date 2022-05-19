Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Luxury

Rare Michelangelo drawing sold for more than $24M at auction

The drawing was rediscovered in 2019 and was recently auctioned by Christie’s in Paris

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 19

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A rare ink drawing by Michelangelo sold at auction for $24.17 million (23.16 million euros) on Wednesday. 

The drawing, known as "A nude man (after Masaccio) and two figures behind," was recently rediscovered, according to an April press release from Christie’s, which held the single-lot auction in Paris. 

PICASSO PAINTING FETCHES $67.5M AT AUCTION

Michelangelo is believed to have made the drawing as a study of "The Baptism of the Neophyte," a fresco in the Brancacci Chapel in Florence, according to Christie’s. 

Reuters reported that the drawing is believed to be one of Michelangelo’s early works, from the late 15th century. 

ANDY WARHOL’S MARILYN MONROE PORTRAIT SELLS FOR RECORD $195M

The drawing is one of the few works of Michelangelo that is owned privately, according to Reuters. 

Michelangelo drawing

Stijn Alsteens, Christie's International Head of Department, Old Master Drawings, poses with the drawing "A nude young man (after Masaccio) surrounded by two figures" by Michelangelo Buonarroti.  (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

It was previously believed to have been a work from the school of Michelangelo. However, in 2019, a Christie’s specialist realized it was a drawing by Michelangelo himself, according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The outlet reported that the drawing was previously designated as a French national treasure, which meant it couldn’t leave France for 30 months.

That designation has since been removed from the drawing, which allowed it to be sold to collectors anywhere in the world. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS