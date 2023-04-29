Angela Lansbury's longtime LA home sells for $4.99 million, almost $500k over asking price

Angela Lansbury's longtime Los Angeles home has sold for $4.999 million, nearly $500,000 over its original asking price of $4.45 million.

The Brentwood estate was purchased on Apr. 18, less than a month after hitting the market in late March. Realtor Mick Partridge of Beverly Hills Estates was the listing agent and also represented the buyer.

The 3,700 square-foot property was the beloved "Murder, She Wrote" star's home for almost 40 years until her death at the age of 96 last October.

The legendary actress and her late husband ,Peter Shaw, purchased the house for $925,000 in 1985.

ANGELA LANSBURY MOURNED BY HOLLYWOOD: 'SHE TOUCHED 4 GENERATIONS'

"Mrs. Lansbury’s charm still radiates throughout this home which has an abundance of natural light and a warm and welcoming atmosphere throughout," the listing stated.

It continued, "Some of her most creative achievements came while living here, and it served as her primary residence for over 35 years. If only those walls could sing!"

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits on a lot that spans just under half-an-acre.

Per the listing, the Spanish-style home features a terracotta-tiled roof matched with terracotta tile floors throughout its interior.

The home boasts vaulted wood-beamed ceilings with skylights and large windows providing ample natural light.

"It has lots of light, which is what my mom craved," Lansbury's daughter Deirdre Shaw told the Wall Street Journal last month. "It’s light, light and more light."

The property's outdoor area features a pool flanked by a raised garden bed and surrounded by an extensive patio and wooden deck.

The deck leads down to a backyard that features abundant foliage, a terraced garden area, stone walkways and a greenhouse.

Shaw told the WSJ that her mother was an avid gardener and cook who grew herbs in an English garden that she planted at the back of the home.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Neither she nor my father came from money, and they appreciated everything they had," Shaw said. "A lot of big stars these days, they forget. But they never did."

The couple shared Shaw and son Anthony. The "Beauty and the Beast" star was also stepmother to Peter's son David, whom he shared with his ex-wife Mercia Squires

Shaw told the outlet that the family made the hard decision to sell the home because "it’s something we all need to move on."

She added, "That’s what Mom would want."