Amazon, other major stores quiet on Cuomo's book as nursing home controversy grows

Amazon and other major retailers are keeping quiet on whether they will continue to sell New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2020 book covering his management of COVID-19 as his nursing home controversy grows.

The online retail giant and other notable booksellers such as Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Apple Books, and Target have yet to address Fox Business' requests for comment. Crown Publishing, the publisher of Cuomo's "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" have also ignored requests.

The New York Times best-selling book published in October promised to tell "the riveting story of how he took charge in the fight against COVID-19 as New York became the epicenter of the pandemic, offering hard-won lessons in leadership and his vision for the path forward." Its 320 pages are now being mocked as utter hypocrisy as state lawmakers are calling for investigations into his administration and his resignation.

Last week, the accusations Cuomo was facing grew after his trusted top aide, Melissa DeRosa, shared the bombshell revelation that his administration hid unfavorable information about the state's nursing home coronavirus deaths out of concern that it "was going to be used against us."

Speaking to Democratic leaders during a recent conference call, DeRosa said governor’s office officials "froze" after then-President Donald Trump turned the pandemic into "a giant political football" and began tweeting about the state’s shoddy handling, the New York Post first reported.

Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefings in 2020, in which he promised to deliver "just the facts," also won him an International Emmy Founders Award in November "in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of TV to inform and calm people around the world."

The Academy said the award is given to those who "cross cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity." The academy also has yet to speak out amid calls for the award to be rescinded.

The Cuomo administration for months dramatically underreported the statewide number of COVID-19 deaths among long-term care residents. It is now nearly 15,000, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.

The new toll amounts to about one-seventh of the roughly 90,000 people living in nursing homes as of 2019 in New York, which has among the most care home residents in the nation.

Cuomo has pointed to a small but growing body of research suggesting unchecked community spread is the biggest factor in nursing home outbreaks, and he has said inadequate federal government help with travel restrictions, testing and protective gear left New York City and its suburbs particularly vulnerable.

He has dismissed criticism as political and noted that the thousands of nursing home residents’ deaths in hospitals were always counted in the state’s overall tally.

“Died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died,” he said Jan. 29.

And Cuomo — who says he will run again in 2022 — is now facing criticism that is increasingly coming from members of his own party.

“The governor’s lack of transparency and stonewalling regarding his administration’s nursing home actions is unacceptable,” said state Sen. John Mannion, one of 14 Democratic state senators who said Friday that Cuomo’s expanded emergency powers should be repealed as soon as possible.

